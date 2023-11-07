TOTO Dogz of Oz North American tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

TOTO has announced a new tour, titled Dogz of Oz tour, scheduled to be held from February 20 to April 28, 2024 in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be held concurrently with the band's joint tour with Journey, The Freedom tour.

TOTO announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities like Nashville, Salina and Regina, on Instagram on November 6:

Presale for the TOTO tour will be available from November 7 and can be accessed with the password DOGZOFOZ. General tickets will be available from November 10. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets will be available from the band's website.

TOTO North America 2024 tour dates

TOTO have been planning the newly announced Dogz of Oz tour since 2020. In a statement on October 19, 2020 on the band's website, band member Steve Lukather had said:

"We could not be more at peace with this move. There is a refreshing, optimistic enthusiasm to step in to the future....the Dogz of Oz global tour offers a rare opportunity to reimagine our personal futures while simultaneously preserving the deep connection that exists with the audience while likewise yielding continual discovery."

The COVID-19 pandemic, though, made the original start of the tour impossible. Now the band is set to finally bring the tour to fruition.

The full list of dates and venues for the TOTO Dogz of OZ North America tour is given below:

February 20, 2024 – Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Center for Arts

February 25, 2024 – Nashville, Indiana at Brown County Music Center

March 5, 2024 – Regina, Saskatchewan at Conexus Arts Center

March 19, 2024 – Tuscon, Arizona at Rialto Theater

March 23, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel

April 9, 2024 – Beaver Creek, Colorado at Vilar Performing Arts Center

April 12, 2024 – Salina, Kansas at Stiefel Theater

April 18, 2024 – Northfield, Ohio at MGM Northfield Park

April 21, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Mershon Auditorium

April 24, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium

April 28, 2024 – Munhall, Pennsylvania at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Alongside their solo tour, TOTO will also join Journey on their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour, which will be held concurrently with the newly annouced tour.

The list of dates and venues for the joint tour is also given below:

· February 9, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

· February 12, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena

· February 14, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

· February 15, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

· February 17, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

· February 18, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

· February 21, 2024 – Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion

· February 22, 2024 – Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena

· February 24, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

· February 26, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at Kohl Center

· February 28, 2024 – Sioux City, Iowa at Tyson Events Center *

· February 29, 2024 – Rapid City, South Dakota at The Monument

· March 2, 2024 – Grand Forks, North Dakota at Alerus Center

· March 4, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

· March 7, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

· March 9, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

· March 10, 2024 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre

· March 13, 2024 – Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

· March 15, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah at Maverik Center

· March 16, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob ULTRA Arena

· March 21, 2024 – Las Cruces, New Mexico at Pan American Center

· March 22, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas at United Supermarkets Arena

· April 15, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center

· April 16, 2024 – Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center Arena

· April 19, 2024 – Fort Wayne, Indiana at Memorial Coliseum

· April 20, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum

· April 23, 2024 – North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum

· April 26, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at Scope Arena

· April 27, 2024 – Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

· April 29, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena

TOTO is best known for their fourth studio album, Toto IV, which was released on March 26, 1982. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart tour on the Australian, Swiss and Dutch album charts respectively.