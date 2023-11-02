Green Day has announced a new tour, titled The Saviors Tour, which is scheduled to be held from May 30, 2024 to September 28, 2024, in venues across mainland Europe, UK, Ireland, Scotland, as well as North America. The tour will be in celebration of the 30 year anniversary of Dookie and 20 year anniversary of American Idiot respectively.

Green Day announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by artists such as The Lindas, Maid of Ace, and Nothing but Thieves, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 2, 2023.

Presale for the tour will begin from November 8, 2023, for both North America and Europe dates. It can be accessed by registering for the official mailing list of Green Day by November 7, 2023, for the North American shows. For the Europe shows, presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the Saviors record from Green Day's official store.

General tickets will be available from November 10, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced, although can be purchased at the official website of Green Day or through ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster when made available.

Green Day North America and Europe 2024 tour dates and venues revealed

American musical band Green Day is embarking on their newly announced 2024 North America and Europe tour to celebrate their albums, Dookie and American Idiot. Dookie, the band's major label debut, was released on February 1, 1994. The diamond certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Australian, Canadian, and Kiwi album charts, respectively. The album remains their most successful album till date.

American Idiot was released on September 21, 2004. The multi-platinum certified album was a chart topper on several major album charts. The album also won the Best Rock Album award at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

The full list of dates and venues for the Green Day Saviors North America and Europe Tour is given below:

May 30, 2024 – Monto Do Gozo, Spain at O Son Do Camiño

June 1, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Road To Rio Babel

June 5, 2024 – Lyon-Décines, France at Ldlc Arena

June 7, 2024 – Nürburgring, Germany at Rock Am Ring

June 8, 2024 – Nürburgring, Germany at Rock Am Ring

June 10, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Waldbühne

June 11, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

June 15, 2024 – Interlaken, Switzerland at Greenfield Festival

June 16, 2024 – Milan, Italy at I Days - Hippodrome La Maura

June 18, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

June 19, 2024 – Arnhem, Netherlands at Gelredome

June 21, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Emirates Old Trafford

June 23, 2024 – Isle of Wight, UK at Isle Of Wight Festival

June 25, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at Bellahouston Park

June 27, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Marlay Park

June 29, 2024 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium

July 29, 2024 – Washington, DC at Nationals Park

August 1, 2024 – Toronto, Canada at Rogers Centre

August 3, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Osheaga Festival

August 5, 2024 – Queens, New York at Citi Field

August 7, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Fenway Park

August 9, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Citizens Bank Park

August 10, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hershey Park Stadium

August 13, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field

August 15, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 17, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Field

August 20, 2024 – Kansas City, Kansas at Azura Amphitheatre

August 22, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Great American Ballpark

August 24, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Field

August 26, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 28, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Truist Park

August 30, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Geodis Park

September 1, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PNC Park

September 4, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Comerica Park

September 7, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Coors Field

September 10, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 11, 2024 – Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field

September 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Sofi Stadium

September 18, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Chase Field

September 20, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Oracle Park

September 23, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at T-Mobile Park

September 25, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Providence Park

September 28, 2024 – San Diego, California at Petco Park

Green Day had their last major album success with their eighth studio album, 21st Century Breakdown, which was released on May 15, 2009. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on several major album charts.