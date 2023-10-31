Louis Tomlinson Faith In The Future tour 2024 Latin America: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Louis Tomlinson has announced a new leg of his ongoing world tour, Faith In The Future, which is scheduled to be held from May 2, 2024 to June 6, 2024 in venues across Latin America. The tour leg, like the rest of the tour, will be in support of the singer's new album of the same name.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Bogota, Curitiba, and San Juan, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on October 30, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from October 31, 2023 to November 7, 2023, depending on the venue. All presales can be accessed by pre-ordering the new album from the singer's official store.

General tickets for the tour will be available from November 1, 2023 to November 13, 2023, depending upon the venue. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the singer.

Louis Tomlinson 2024 Tour dates

Louis Tomlinson released his latest studio album, Faith in the Future, on November 11, 2022. The album has been a major success since its release, peaking as a chart topper on the UK album chart.

In support of the album, the singer embarked on his world tour on May 26, 2023, with the first leg scheduled across North America. After his North America tour, the singer embarked on his Europe tour in August, which is scheduled to be wrapped up on November 18, 2023.

Following the Europe tour, the singer will embark on a brief Asia and Australia tour, which is scheduled to be wrapped up on February 2, 2024. Once the Australasia tour is over, the singer will embark on the newly announced Latin America tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the Louis Tomlinson Faith in The Future Latin America 2024 tour is given below:

May 2, 2024 – Panama City, Panama At Centro De Convenciones Amador

May 5, 2024 – San Juan, Puerto Rico At Coliseo De Puerto Rico

May 8, 2024 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil At Jeunesse Arena

May 11, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil At Allianz Parque

May 12, 2024 – Curitiba, Brazil At Ligga Arena Cup

May 15, 2024 – Montevideo, Uruguay At Antel Arena

May 18, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina At Velez Sarsfield

May 21, 2024 – Asuncion, Paraguay At Jockey Club Del Paraguay

May 24, 2024 – Santiago, Chile At Bicentenario Stadium

May 26, 2024 – Lima, Peru At Arena 1

May 28, 2024 – Bogota, Columbia At Coliseo Medplus

May 30, 2024 – San Jose, Costa Rica At Parque Viva

June 1, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico At Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - Curva 4

June 4, 2024 – Queretaro, Mexico At Auditorio Josefa Ortiz De Domínguez

June 6, 2024 – Guadalajara, Mexico At Arena Vfg

The remaining 2023 tour dates and venues for the Louis Tomlinson Faith In The Future world tour is also given:

November 8, 2023 — Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

November 10, 2023 — Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena

November 11, 2023 — Manchester, UK at AO Arena

November 12, 2023 — Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

November 14, 2023 — Brighton, UK at Brighton Centre

November 15, 2023 — Cardiff, UK at International Arena

November 17, 2023 — London, UK at The O2

November 18, 2023 — Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena

Louis Tomlinson is best known for his debut studio album, Walls, which was released on January 31, 2020. The gold certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Scottish album chart.