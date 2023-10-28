Iron Maiden 2024 North American tour: Presale, where to get tickets, dates, venues & more

British heavy metal legend Iron Maiden has excited its fans by announcing a massive North American leg of their Future Past Tour. The tour is set to kick off in October 2024, and fans are all set to experience the electrifying performances, as the band will perform its classics and new tracks from their iconic albums.
The band will be performing in major cities across North America. Fans in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Denver, Rosemont, Toronto, Quebec, and Montreal can witness Iron Maiden's legendary live performance.
General sales for the tour will go on sale on November 3 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster, while Live Nation presale will go on sale two days prior on November 1 at 10 am local time. The tickets for the Chiile show in Santiago will go on sale on a different date on November 2 at 12 pm local time.
For more information on tour dates, ticket sales, and updates, fans can follow Iron Maiden's official social media handles and stay tuned for further announcements.
Iron Maiden's tour will begin in San Diego and end in San Antonio
Iron Maiden will kick off its tour with a concert in San Diego, which is scheduled to take place on October 4, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the band will finally wrap up its tour with a final concert in San Antonio on November 17, 2024.
Here are the dates and venues of the tour:
- October 4, 2024: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- October 5, 2024: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena
- October 8, 2024: Los Angeles Kia Forum
- October 12, 2024: Sacramento Aftershock Festival
- October 14, 2024: Portland Moda Center
- October 16, 2024: Tacoma Dome
- October 18, 2024: Salt Lake City Delta Center
- October 19, 2024: Denver Ball Arena
- October 22, 2024: St Paul Xcel Energy Center
- October 24, 2024: Rosemont Allstate Arena
- October 26, 2024: Toronto Scotiabank Arena
- October 27, 2024: Quebec Videotron Arena
- October 30, 2024: Montreal Centre Bell
- November 1, 2024: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
- November 2, 2024: Brooklyn Barclays Center
- November 6, 2024: Worcester DCU Center
- November 8, 2024: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena
- November 9, 2024: Newark Prudential Center
- November 12, 2024: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena
- November 13, 2024: Charlotte Spectrum Center
- November 16, 2024: Fort Worth Dickies Arena
- November 17, 2024: San Antonio Frost Bank Center
- November 27, 2-24 – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, CHILE
Bassist Steve Harris, a driving force behind Iron Maiden's iconic sound, shared his enthusiasm for the tour via an official press release.
“We’re really excited to be bringing THE FUTURE PAST TOUR back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them!”
The upcoming Iron Maiden Future Past Tour has not only sent shockwaves of excitement through fans but has also ignited the passion of the band members themselves. Now, it remains to be seen what the band has in store for their fans in the upcoming 2024 tour.