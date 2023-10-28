Iron Maiden 2024 North American tour: Presale, where to get tickets, dates, venues & more

British heavy metal legend Iron Maiden has excited its fans by announcing a massive North American leg of their Future Past Tour. The tour is set to kick off in October 2024, and fans are all set to experience the electrifying performances, as the band will perform its classics and new tracks from their iconic albums.

The band will be performing in major cities across North America. Fans in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Denver, Rosemont, Toronto, Quebec, and Montreal can witness Iron Maiden's legendary live performance.

General sales for the tour will go on sale on November 3 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster, while Live Nation presale will go on sale two days prior on November 1 at 10 am local time. The tickets for the Chiile show in Santiago will go on sale on a different date on November 2 at 12 pm local time.

For more information on tour dates, ticket sales, and updates, fans can follow Iron Maiden's official social media handles and stay tuned for further announcements.

Iron Maiden's tour will begin in San Diego and end in San Antonio

Iron Maiden will kick off its tour with a concert in San Diego, which is scheduled to take place on October 4, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the band will finally wrap up its tour with a final concert in San Antonio on November 17, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

October 4, 2024: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena

October 8, 2024: Los Angeles Kia Forum

October 12, 2024: Sacramento Aftershock Festival

October 14, 2024: Portland Moda Center

October 16, 2024: Tacoma Dome

October 18, 2024: Salt Lake City Delta Center

October 19, 2024: Denver Ball Arena

October 22, 2024: St Paul Xcel Energy Center

October 24, 2024: Rosemont Allstate Arena

October 26, 2024: Toronto Scotiabank Arena

October 27, 2024: Quebec Videotron Arena

October 30, 2024: Montreal Centre Bell

November 1, 2024: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

November 2, 2024: Brooklyn Barclays Center

November 6, 2024: Worcester DCU Center

November 8, 2024: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

November 9, 2024: Newark Prudential Center

November 12, 2024: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena

November 13, 2024: Charlotte Spectrum Center

November 16, 2024: Fort Worth Dickies Arena

November 17, 2024: San Antonio Frost Bank Center

November 27, 2-24 – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, CHILE

Bassist Steve Harris, a driving force behind Iron Maiden's iconic sound, shared his enthusiasm for the tour via an official press release.

“We’re really excited to be bringing THE FUTURE PAST TOUR back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them!”

The upcoming Iron Maiden Future Past Tour has not only sent shockwaves of excitement through fans but has also ignited the passion of the band members themselves. Now, it remains to be seen what the band has in store for their fans in the upcoming 2024 tour.