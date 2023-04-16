The Script band members list explored in wake of Mark Sheehan's death at 46

Mark Sheehan, the co-founder and guitarist of the popular Irish rock band The Script, passed away at the age of 46 due to a brief illness. The band confirmed the news of his death through a post on their official Twitter handle.

In a statement released by the band, they described Mark as a "much-loved husband, father, brother, bandmate, and friend." They also requested that fans respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.

the script @thescript Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. https://t.co/x9hM4byVT9

Mark Sheehan's death has left a huge void in the music world, and his contributions to the industry will always be remembered. The band members have not yet announced their plans for the future as they cope with the loss of one of their members.

All about Mark Sheehan's band The Script and his fellow members

The Script is an Irish pop-rock band hailing from Dublin, Ireland, consisting of three members - Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan, and Glen Power. The band was formed in 2001 and has since become one of the most successful bands to emerge from Ireland. Their music is known for its catchy melodies, meaningful lyrics, and powerful vocals that resonate with fans worldwide.

With the band mourning the death of its guitarist Mark Sheehan, here's a closer look at his fellow band members.

Danny O'Donoghue - Lead vocalist and pianist

Danny O'Donoghue was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1980. He comes from a musical family and started playing the piano at a young age. He studied music in college and worked as a producer and songwriter for other artists before forming The Script in 2007.

In addition to his work with the band, Danny has been a coach on the Irish version of The Voice. He has also written songs for other artists, including Britney Spears and Boyz II Men.

Glen Power - Drummer and backing vocalist

Glen Power was born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1978. He started playing the drums at a young age and was influenced by rock and jazz music. Before joining The Script, Glen played with several other Irish bands, including The Frames and Relish. He has also worked as a session musician for other artists, including Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi.

The late Mark Sheehan- Guitarist and backing vocalist

The final member of The Script was Mark Sheehan, who was born in London, England, in 1976, but grew up in Dublin, Ireland. He started playing the guitar at a young age and was influenced by a wide range of music, from rock to hip-hop.

Before forming The Script, Mark worked as a songwriter and producer for other artists, including Enrique Iglesias, Ronan Keating, and Westlife. He was also a member of the band MyTown before joining The Script.

The Script has sold over 40 million records

Their debut album, The Script, was released in 2008 and immediately caught the attention of fans around the world. The album was a commercial success, reaching number 1 on the UK and Irish album charts. It featured hit singles such as The Man Who Can't Be Moved and Breakeven, which helped solidify the band's place in the music industry.

Since then, they have released several successful albums, including Science & Faith (2010), No Sound Without Silence (2014), and Freedom Child (2017). Each album showcased the band's evolution in terms of sound and musical style while still maintaining signature elements that fans love.

The band earned five platinum-selling albums, six UK Number 1 albums, 6 billion streams, over 40 million records sold, and several awards and recognition over the years. They have won three Meteor Music Awards for Best Irish Band in 2009, 2011, and 2015. They also won an award for the World's Best Selling Irish Act in 2012 and the Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Album in 2010. The band was also awarded the NRJ Music Award for International Breakthrough of the Year in 2010.

Tributes poured in for the "legend of music" Mark Sheehan

Tributes poured in for Sheehan from fans and fellow musicians around the world, with many expressing their shock and sadness at the news of his sudden passing. The music industry has lost a talented artist and a beloved member of the community, and Sheehan's legacy will undoubtedly live on through his music.

Mikey Graham / Boyzone @MRMIKEYGRAHAM 🏻 Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script.I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families.All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music,It will carry you home Mark. Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script.I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families.All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music,It will carry you home Mark. 💚🙏🏻

Kodaline @Kodaline So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers

Fiona Anderson Homer @FiFi_82 The memories will live on in all of our hearts! Your music will help to heal us in time! You kindness will never be forgotten! One of the kindest, funniest, most genuine I’ve ever had the privilege to meet! RIP Mark Sheehan The memories will live on in all of our hearts! Your music will help to heal us in time! You kindness will never be forgotten! One of the kindest, funniest, most genuine I’ve ever had the privilege to meet! RIP Mark Sheehan 🌹 https://t.co/DfHhR8duvW

MCD Productions @mcd_productions



We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, family, fellow band members Danny and Glen,… MCD have had the pleasure and privilege of working with Mark Sheehan since The Script were formed and are shocked and saddened to hear of his untimely passing.We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, family, fellow band members Danny and Glen,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… MCD have had the pleasure and privilege of working with Mark Sheehan since The Script were formed and are shocked and saddened to hear of his untimely passing.We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, family, fellow band members Danny and Glen,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/AufuaWDFEw

Joanna @Joanna_xo_ Mark, you're standing in the hall of fame and the world DOES know your name. The kindest soul. My thoughts are with your most dearest and nearest and of course your brothers, Danny and Glen. #MarkSheehan Mark, you're standing in the hall of fame and the world DOES know your name. The kindest soul. My thoughts are with your most dearest and nearest and of course your brothers, Danny and Glen. #MarkSheehan https://t.co/UJMBeP06j1

Mark Sheehan is survived by his wife Rina Sheehan, with whom he tied the knot in 2005, and their three children, Cameron, Avery, and Lil.

