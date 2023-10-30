Sampha Australia and New Zealand tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Sampha has announced a new tour, titled the Lahai 2024, which is scheduled to be held from February 23, 2024 to March 3, 2024, in venues across Australia and New Zealand. The tour will be in support of the singer's newest album of the same name and a continuation of Sampha's larger tour itinerary.

The singer announced the new tour dates, which will feature performances in cities such as Auckland,Tapapakanga, and Brisbane, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on October 29, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be begin from October 31, 2023, at 10 am local time. Interested patrons must register for the singer's official mailing list to access the presale. Meanwhile, general tickets will be available from November 2, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but they can be purchased via the singer's official website when available.

Sampha 2024 Lahai Tour dates, venues, and more revealed

Sampha released his latest studio album, Lahai, on October 20, 2023. The album has been moderately successful since its release, peaking at number 21 on the UK album chart. In an exclusive interview with HypeBeast on October 23, 2023, the singer expanded upon the album's conception, stating:

"The record came about from intuition and then sort of recognizing what I’m preoccupied with right now. I’m not by any means trying to sanitize or devalue things by being scientific, but it’s in our nature to care for our young. It’s part of our DNA to care and nurture."

The singer continued:

"We’re all born undeveloped – it could take a lifetime to grow up!...Even though you’re thinking about yourself and the existential struggles you go through, sometimes looking past your body and mind and connecting with others and nature can put a perspective on your own woes. The hardest challenges always come from the inside."

Following the release of the album, Sampha will now embark on the first leg of his album tour in North America. He will wrap up the trek with a show at The Easterns in Atlanta, Georgia on November 15, 2023.

Subsequently, the singer will embark on a brief Europe tour, which will wrap up 2023 for him. This will be followed by the newly announced Australia and New Zealand tour in 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Sampha Lahai 2024 tour is given below:

February 23, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand at Powerstation

February 24, 2024 - Tapapakanga, New Zealand at Splore Festival

February 26, 2024 - Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavillion

February 27, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia at The Tivoli

March 1, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia at Margeret Court Arena

March 3, 2024 - Perth, Australia at Supreme Court Gardens Festival

April 26, 2024 - London, UK at Alexandra Palace

The dates and venues for the Sampha 2023 Lahai tour is also given below:

October 29, 2023 - San Francisco, California at Regency Ballroom

October 30, 2023 - San Francisco, California at Regency Ballroom

November 1, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Riveria Theater

November 3, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre

November 4, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall

November 5, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Danforth Music Hall

November 7, 2023 – New York City, New York at Webster Hall

November 8, 2023 – New York City, New York at Webster Hall

November 9, 2023 – New York City, New York at Webster Hall

November 11, 2023 – Washington D.C at Howard Theatre

November 12, 2023 – Washington D.C at Howard Theatre

November 13, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall

November 15, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

December 4, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Theater Des Westens

December 5, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Royal Theatre Carré

December 7, 2023 ­– Paris, France at Cirque d'Hiver

Sampha is best known for his debut studio album, Process, which was released on February 3, 2017. The album peaked at number 7 on the UK album chart and won the Album of the Year award at the 2017 Mercury Prize.