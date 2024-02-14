Santana and Counting Crows ‘Oneness’ tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Santana and Counting Crows ‘Oneness’ Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 14, 2024, to September 2, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and California. The tour will be a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the eighteenth studio album of the former band, Supernatural, which was released on June 15, 1999.

The tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Tampa, Fort Worth, Toronto, and Phoenix, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account of Carlos Santana, the lead artist of the Santana band.

Citi cardholder presale for the tour will be available on February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST and can be accessed via the Citi Entertainment website with the first six digits of a valid Citibank card.

An artist presale will be available on February 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CST and can be accessed by registering for the official fan club of either of the two bands. There will also be a VIP presale on the same day, available via the same avenues as above.

A Live Nation presale will be available on February 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST. The presale code to access said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile app users.

General tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the above-mentioned official website of Santana or Counting Crows or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and AXS.

Santana and Counting Crows ‘Oneness’ tour 2024: Dates and venues

Santana released their eighteenth studio album, Supernatural, on June 15, 1999. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on several major album charts, including the Billboard 200 album chart.

Now the band is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album with a joint tour, which they have elaborated upon in the announcement post above:

"Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer and will be highlighted all tour."

The full list of dates and venues for the Santana and Counting Crows ‘Oneness’ tour 2024 is given below:

June 14, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live

June 16, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

June 18, 2024 – Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

June 20, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

June 21, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 23, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

June 25, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 26, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

June 28, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

June 29, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 18, 2024 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 19, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 21, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 24, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 26, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

July 27, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

July 29, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 30, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 15, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

August 17, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

August 18, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

August 21, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

August 25, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

August 27, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 28, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

August 30, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 2, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

Santana and Counting Crow will also play music from the latter's discography during the joint North America tour, including their last EP, Butter Miracle, Suite One, which was released on May 21, 2021, via the BMG label.