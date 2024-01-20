Mother Mother and Cavetown Plot Co-Headlining Summer Tour: Everything you need to know

Fans of the alternate rock group Mother Mother have been given a special reason to rejoice. The Canadian band has recently announced that it will be collaborating with popular multi-platinum musician Cavetown for a lengthy North American tour in the upcoming summer. Set to feature a range of destinations across the entire continent, the epic tour will be produced by Live Nation and kick off on June 7, in Phoenix, Arizona. It will include a range of iconic destinations across the nation before traversing to Canada. Here, we look at everything that is known about the upcoming summer tour.

Mother Mother and Cavetown collaborate for epic Summer Tour

Tickets for the North American tour will be available from Monday, January 22. However, the artist-specific pre-sakes will be launching at 11 AM on the same day. As far as the general ticketing sale is concerned, it will kickstart on January 26, at 10 AM local time, which falls on a Friday.

The tour will include some iconic locations including the Red Rocks in Colorado, The Anthem in Washington DC, and the Skyline Stage at The Mann, in Philadelphia. The entire detailed schedule can be seen below:

06/07 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

06/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Torch

06/09 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

06/11 Berkeley, CA - The Greek

06/14 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

06/15 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

06/16 Seattle, WA - Seattle Zoo

06/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Granary Live

06/20 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/22 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

06/23 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

06/25 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

06/28 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater

06/29 Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

06/30 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

07/02 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

07/03 Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

07/05 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/07 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/09 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

07/10 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

07/12 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/13 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

The occasion also brought forth excitement from members of Mother Mother itself. Vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Ryan Guldemond claimed that the group was thrilled with the notion of sharing the stage with Cavetown:

"We are beyond thrilled to share the stage with Cavetown on the first co-headline tour of our career."

Hence, apart from the fans, the headlining artists themselves are looking forward to the lengthy and exciting tour. Cavetown released the following statement on the occasion:

"It's gonna be so cool to be touring with Mother Mother this summer!! I'm such a fan and am excited to see our fanbases come together for our big rock show. See you soon!"

With the tour set to kick off on June 7, the final performance will take place in Chicago, on July 13, 2024.