Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack: Every song of the show in the order it plays

The much-anticipated second season of Heartstopper is back, bringing with it a blend of drama and heartwarming romance. Fans can't stop talking about the captivating storyline and the amazing soundtrack that accompanies the show.

As viewers tune in to watch this season, they have already been swept away by the carefully chosen songs that intensify every emotional moment.

The Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack is a feast for music fans. It perfectly compliments the show's journey of love, heartache, and self-discovery, ranging from independent musicians like Miya Folick to Taylor Swift.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the series and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack: Out of my league, coming of age, and more

The second season of Heartstopper's music transforms into a crucial component of the narrative, brilliantly fusing feelings and melodies to provide a breathtaking watching experience. The soundtrack establishes the mood for the emotional journey that will follow from the very first episode.

The complete Heartstopper season 2 soundtrack is available here:

Episode 1 "Out"

Fitz and the Tantrums Out Of My League Maggie Rogers Shatter Julia Jacklin Pressure To Party Wolf Alice The Beach

Episode 2 "Family"

mxmtoon Coming of age Carmody Paradise Amy Michelle Welcome to the sidelines Tegan and Sara You Wouldn’t Like Me

Episode 3 "Promise"

beabadoobee Lovesong Françoise Hardy Le Temps de L’amour siouxxie sixxsta Foreplay Bad Smith Miss U Vistas Retrospect Metronomy & Bratty Things Will Be Fine (Bratty Remix) The 1975 The Sound

Episode 4 "Challenge"

mxmtoon Mona Lisa Miya Folick Freak Out Hatchie Obsessed Hervé Trésor’ Alexia Gredy Un peu plus sovent

Episode 5 "Heat"

Baby Queen Nobody Really Cares Christine and the Queens Doesn’t Matter (Voleur de soleil) Cavetown Fall In Love With A Girl (feat. Orla Gartland) Gabrielle Aplin Never Be the Same

Episode 6 "Truth/Dare"

Alfie Templeman 3D Feelings Dayglow Then It All Goes Away Lucy Dacus Hot & Heavy Baby Queen Pretty Girl Lie Louane On était beau Wolf Alice Bros’ Holly Humberstone Deep End

Episode 7 "Sorry"

Caroline Rose Cry Conan Gray Crush Culture Carmody Skin Baby Queen We Can Be Anything Wolf Alice Blush

Episode 8 "Perfect"

Baby Queen Colours of You Carly Rae Jepsen Run Away With Me Neon Capital & Kinck Young Let’s Eat Grandma Happy New Year The Cure Just Like Heaven (Cover) Taylor Swift Seven Wasia Project Ur So Pretty

What is Heartstopper season 2 about?

Heartstopper's second season picks up from where the previous one left off, with Charlie and Nick attempting to manage their love connection in the new season. In this season, as they continue to discover their love for one another, the pair will also learn about the challenges of being in a new relationship.

Darcy and Tara, however, will find themselves in a precarious situation as they deal with a number of unanticipated difficulties. Elle and Tao, on the other hand, will try to determine whether they can be more than just best friends.

The imminent academic pressure and upcoming examinations make their love story even more challenging. The high school prom is also coming up, and Charlie and Nick are now venturing into the unexplored realm of high school romance.

Season 2 takes the pair on an exciting school trip to Paris, which adds to the excitement. As they make their way to the city of love, a new chapter in their romance begins.

The new and returning cast of Heartstopper season 2

The following cast members are returning for Hearstopper season 2:

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh

Alan Turkington as Mr. Lange

New cast members include:

Sahar Zahid as Higgs' student

Jack Barton as David Nelson (Nick’s older brother)

Bradley Riches as James McEwan (a Truham student)

Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk (a Truham teacher)

Bel Priestley as Naomi (a new friend of Elle)

Ash Self as Felix (a new friend of Elle)

Thibault De Montalembert as Stephane (Sarah's ex)

Don't forget to watch season 2 on Netflix and be sure to follow for more updates and news as 2023 progresses.