How long is Heartstopper season 2? Here's how much time it takes to watch the whole show

Heartstopper season 2 has at last been released after much anticipation. This big-awaited season, which premiered on Friday, August 4, at 8 am GMT, has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from people around the world.

With its touching definition of teenage love, self-discovery, and the hardships of high school life, the series, which is based on Alice Oseman's popular graphic novel, has captured the attention of spectators.

Fans may anticipate a pleasurable binge-worthy experience as the new season reveals the unfolding relationship between Nick and Charlie, especially given the successive season's amazing reviews on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

Heartstopper season 2 will include a total of eight episodes and is guaranteed to win fans over and leave them wanting more.

Heartstopper season 2 runtime: A binge-watching delight

Heartstopper season 2 has eventually arrived on Netflix, and the fans of the series are in for a treat thanks to its compelling narrative. Similar to the first season, season 2 will include a total of eight episodes.

All episodes of the season were released together on Friday, August 4, at 8 am GMT on Netflix, allowing fans to watch all the episodes in one go. With a runtime spanning from 27 to 35 minutes, each episode is the ideal bite-sized treat.

The full runtime of Heartstopper season 2 is thus between 3 hours and 36 and 4 hours and 40 minutes. This makes it a fantastic selection for a quiet weekend binge-watching session where fans can lose themselves in the touching love tale of Nick and Charlie.

What is Heartstopper season 2 about?

The second season of Heartstopper picks up from where the first one left, exploring more of Nick and Charlie's developing romance. The second season shows the struggles of being in a new relationship as they continue to explore their love for one another.

Exam strain and the impending academic pressure add another degree of difficulty to their love story. In addition, the high school prom is near and Charlie and Nick are now entering a new uncharted territory of high school romance.

Adding to the excitement, Heartstopper season 2 sends the couple on a thrilling school trip to Paris, which heightens the tension. A new chapter in their relationship begins as they travel to the romantic city of love.

Nick and Charlie's friendship is tested in front of famous monuments and the temptation of a distant city.

The new and returning cast of Heartstopper season 2

The following cast members are returning for Hearstopper season 2:

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh

Alan Turkington as Mr Lange

New cast members include:

Sahar Zahid as Higgs' student

Jack Barton as David Nelson (Nick’s older brother)

Bradley Riches as James McEwan (a Truham student)

Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk (a Truham teacher)

Bel Priestley as Naomi (a new friend of Elle)

Ash Self as Felix (a new friend of Elle)

Thibault De Montalembert as Stephane (Sarah's ex)

