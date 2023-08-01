Who is Leila Khan? Meet the actress who plays Sahar Zahid in Heartstopper season 2

The highly anticipated season 2 of Netflix's romantic drama Heartstopper is all set to premiere on August 3, 2023.

The heartwarming coming-of-age story is about two British teens, Nick Nelson, and Charlie Spring, who meet at an all-boys grammar school. Charlie, a high-strung, openly gay overthinker, and Nick a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player, quickly become friends.

But as they get to know each other, Charlie begins to develop feelings for Nick, and Nick realizes that he may be gay too.

Heartstopper is a refreshingly positive and inclusive take celebrating young love and friendship. It's a story about finding your place in the world and learning to love yourself for who you are. Both audiences and critics have lauded the show for its accurate portrayal of LGBTQIA+ youth, its heartwarming storyline, and its charming cast of characters.

The show is based on the wildly popular webcomic of the same name by Alice Oseman, which was published on Tumblr in 2016. Naturally, the succeeding seasons of the show will include numerous new characters from the novels, and therefore several new actors are set to join Heartstopper season 2's cast, one of them being Leila Khan.

Leila Khan plays the role of Sahar Zahid in Heartstopper season 2

British actress Leila Khan will be making her professional acting debut in the upcoming season of Heartstopper.

Khan started acting at the age of 10, appearing in several film productions and stage productions and has now finally bagged her biggest role yet. She will play the coveted role of Sahar Zahid, a new student at Higgs School who befriends Charlie and Nick. Sahar is a music lover and highly intelligent. She is of Arabian descent.

The show has previously been criticized for its lack of representation of people of color, however, Khan's casting is a major step forward in addressing this criticism. Her character, who is both LGBTQIA+ and of Arabian descent, will help ensure that the show is more inclusive and representative of the diverse LGBTQIA+ community. It will help show that LGBTQIA+ people of color are just as deserving of love and acceptance as anyone else.

More about Heartstopper's synopsis and cast

The official synopsis of Heartstopper, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love."

The cast of the show is a diverse and talented group of young actors who brings the characters to life with their charm, charisma, and vulnerability.

In the lead roles the show feature actors Joe Locker and Kit Connor, who perfectly encapture the sweet awkwardness and blossoming romance of Charlie and Nick. Both actors have managed to receive praise for their performances and chemistry on the show.

The actors have also bagged numerous awards for their performances and are sure to continue to be successful in the years to come.

The show stars numerous other actors and actresses who essay pivotal roles including William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, and Jeni Walser as Tori Spring, among others.

Heartstopper season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 3, 2023.