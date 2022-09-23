Netflix series Heartstopper Season 2: Meet the 4 new actors who have been confirmed

Production for the Netflix series, Heartstopper Season 2 has officially begun, with four new cast members set to join the comedy series this season, as per Netflix's Tudum.

The critically acclaimed show was renewed for a second season in May this year, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the upcoming installment. Keep reading to learn more details about the new cast members joining Heartstopper season 2.

Netflix's Heartstopper season 2 new cast members: Leila Khan, Jack Barton and others in key roles

1) Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid

Leila Khan (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Leila Khan is set to play the role of a Higgs student named Sahar Zahid in the second season of Heartstopper. Apart from that, not many other details about Khan's character are known at this point. Khan is making her grand debut as an actress in the show. She appears in a brief promo clip shared by Netflix wherein the old cast members say ''hi'' to the new faces joining the show this season.

2) Jack Barton as David Nelson

Actor Jack Barton will be seen essaying the character of Nick Nelson's older brother, David Nelson. Along with other new and old cast members, he also appears in Netflix's short promo clip for season 2 of the show.

David Nelson will be seen having a complicated equation with his brother Nick, and he's expected to be a negative character on the show. Apart from this, Barton is known for his appearances in War of the Worlds, The Letter for the King, and Poor Things.

3) Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk

Actor Nima Taleghani will be seen essaying the role of a teacher at the Truham Grammar School, named Mr. Farouk. Details about his character are currently being kept under wraps. Taleghani has worked in theater and is now set to carve his niche on television with his next role. It'll be interesting to see this promising actor's performance in the upcoming season of the Netflix show.

4) Bradley Riches as James McEwan

Young actor Bradley James will play the role of James McEwan in Heartstopper season 2. McEwan is a student of Truham Grammar School. James appeared in the first season of the Netflix series as a student, but didn't play a major role. Not many other details about the character are revealed.

A quick look at Heartstopper's plot and cast

The popular series centers around a boy named Charlie Spring, who falls in love with another boy in school. The official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel, reads:

''Love meets doubt. Fear meets joy. Boy meets boy. HEARTSTOPPER, an eight chapter story about life, love and everything in between. Based on the bestselling graphic novels from Alice Oseman.''

The series features Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the lead roles as Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, respectively. Apart from them, the series features several others in pivotal roles, including:

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

William Gao as Tao Xu

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Heartstopper is available now to stream on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far