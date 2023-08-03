Everything to remember from Heartstopper season 1 before season 2 premiere

Netflix's coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama Heartstopper is coming back with another season as the streaming platform released the official trailer for season 2 on July 25, 2023. The first season of the television series captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with the heartwarming portrayal of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Now that the second season has been announced to release on August 3, 2023, fans can expect the lead pair of Nick and Charlie to continue their journey in love after the two finally get together at the end of season 1.

The official synopsis of the second season provided by Netflix says:

"Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship."

Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel and webcomic series of the same name, Heartstopper features Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, William Gao as Tao Xu, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, and Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent - all of whom will be returning in the coming season.

Breakup, makeup, and everything in between - A quick recap of Heartstopper season 1 before the new second season premieres

1) Charlie befriends Nick

The first season of Heartstopper season 1 follows the journey of two teenage boys, Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, as they navigate high school life at the Truham Grammar High School. Charlie is a year 10 schoolboy who is openly gay and a gentle soul, while Nick is a popular year 11 rugby player trying to make sense of his identity and sexuality. The two are seated next to each other in their form classroom.

Charlie is immediately attracted to Nick, but his friends Issac and Tao warn him of the possibility of Nick being straight and leaving his feelings unrequited. As days pass, the two develop a friendship that makes Nick ask Charlie if he would like to join the rugby team.

2) Charlie joins the rugby team

Nick goes out of his way to save Charlie from the aggressive Ben, played by Sebastian Croft, on the field. As Nick and Charlie grow close, Elle moves to a new girls' school and makes new friends - Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown).

3) Charlie and Nick's first kiss

At a birthday party, Charlie musters up enough courage to ask Nick for a kiss, inviting homophobic remarks from their schoolmates, which makes Nick leave the place. He returns to Charlie's doorstep to apologize for abandoning him and leave him wondering about their dynamic. Shrtly after, the two start dating but agree to keep it a secret till Nick decides to come out.

4) Nick comes out to his mother

Nick is bombarded with thoughts, and to compensate, he agrees to go on a date with a popular girl at school at a time when he gets an invitation to Charlie's birthday party. Following a conversation with Nick's mother (Olivia Colman), Nick goes ahead to meet Charlie.

The last few moments in Heartstopper show a beautiful moment between mother and son as Nick comes out as bisexual to his mother, Sarah.

5) Friendship blooms between Tao and Elle as Darcy and Tara start dating

Tao and Elle start getting close, while Darcy and Tara make their relationship official on Instagram after being best gal pals. Darcy and Tara come out as a couple, having kept their relationship secretive for long and soon become subject to homophobic comments from their classmates - a topic that is brought to light by Heartstopper repeatedly.

Once Tao learns of Charlie's secret boyfriend, he is hurt and vocalizes the same. Struggling to manage a secret relationship, Nick gets into brawls with Harry, who is the rich kid at high school.

The altercations, fights, and chaos all around forces Nick to rethink the requirement of the relationship. Soon after, Charlie breaks up with Nick feeling guilty about the situation. Things take a turn in the final episode as Charlie makes up with Tao and Nick, leaving his rugby match behind.

Catch on the new episodes of Heartstopper on Netflix on Thursday, August 3, 2023.