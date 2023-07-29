7 best shows based on books 

Over the years, there have been many cases wherein TV shows based on books have gone on to become immensely popular. This is not surprising as adaptations tend to have certain advantages including a solid narrative, well-defined characters, and an established fanbase, given it is a popular book or series.

However, at the same time, shows based on books are also under constant pressure as they have to live up to the written narrative that people know and love. While there are a few shows that have fallen short on that aspect, fortunately many shows based on books have been able to delight fans of the book, while also appealing to cinephiles who might not have read the book.

Game of Thrones, The Queen's Gambit, and 5 other shows based on books that will make you want to start reading again

1) Game of Thrones (2011)

This beloved show, adapted from George R. R. Martin's series of fantasy novels titled A Song of Ice and Fire, enthralled viewers around the world for eight whole seasons. Ardent fans might be divided on the finale, but it is undeniable that of all the shows based on books released around the same time, this one was the most hyped and talked about.

New worlds, fascinating characters, deadly secrets, destructive battles, shocking twists, magnificent dragons and frightening white walkers, Game of Thrones has everything you need to keep you hooked season after season. It also helped put the spotlight on talented actors like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Lena Headley, and Peter Dinklage, among others, who did an excellent job bringing their characters to life.

2) A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017)

With regards to popular TV shows based on books that stayed true to material, this is definitely high on the list. Nobody tells an unfortunate story quite like Daniel Handler aka Lemony Snicket. Based on the book of the same name, A Series of Unfortunate Events follows the adventures, or rather misadventures, of three orphaned Baudelaire children.

This show truly shines in terms of casting. Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, and Presley Smith are perfect as Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire respectively. However, the main highlight has to be Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf. He may be the antagonist but it is hard not to be impressed by his elaborate plans to capture the orphans to get his hands on their fortune.

3) Sharp Objects (2018)

Looking for shows based on books that are high on the suspense quotient? This critically acclaimed show based on Gillian Flynn's debut novel is a great option. Starring Amy Adams in the lead, she plays the role of Camille Preaker, a crime reporter who has a history of alcholism and self-harm. Returning to her hometown to investigate the murders of two girls opens up a can of worms that has her spiralling.

This show will appeal to thriller fans due to its dark, gloomy and mysterious vibe. The narrative isn't exactly fast-paced, but the captivating performances by Adams and Patricia Clarkson, who plays Camille's mother, will more than make up for it.

4) Normal People (2020)

The show is based on Sally Rooney's book of the same name. Given that there are so many shows based on books, it is not surprising for them to explore different genres, including romance. The focus of this show is the complicated relationship between its two leads namely Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).

What will attract viewers to this romantic drama is that it is a realistic depiction of relationships, and how it isn't always easy to have everything figured out. Shows based on books tend to have relatable characters, which is also the case for Marianne and Connell who struggle with personal problems, and have trouble communicating in a relationship.

5) The Queen's Gambit (2020)

It is fascinating to note that the book this show is based on was written back in 1983 by Walter Tevis. It would be hard to discuss shows based on books that achieved international fame without mentioning this popular series that helped make chess "cool" again.

The story focusses on chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), who wants to make it to the top of the chess world, but her addiction to drugs and alcohol become her biggest hurdle. Harmon's character is a big highlight of the show, she is complicated and there is much to discover under the poker face, which helps draw the viewer in.

Also, the compelling narrative that gives viewer a peek into the mind of the players, and showcases the thought process that goes into each move is very intriguing, which appeals to those who are interested in chess, and also to those who weren't before.

6) Heartstopper (2022)

Out of the recent shows based on books with LGBTQ representation, this one has carved a special place in the hearts of viewers. Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel, the show follows the evolving relationship between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

The biggest draw of this show is that it is heartfelt and entertaining at the same time. It handles LGBTQ themes sensitively, while also staying true to the struggles that members of the community face and have to overcome. If you are a fan of fun, light-hearted shows based on books, then Heartstopper is perfect for you.

7) Pachinko (2022)

Based on Min Jin Lee's book of the same name, this show made headlines for stunning performances by its cast which includes the likes of Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha, and Jin Ha. The story focusses on a Korean family who have to face discrimination, racism and other challenges, when they immigrate to Japan.

Historical and cultural references, family dynamics, coupled with a gripping narrative strengthened by powerful acting makes this one a must-watch for those who are looking for addictive shows based on books.

Book lovers are sure to find these shows based on books irresistible. But even if you do not consider yourself as a bookworm, these shows based on books still belong on your watchlist because of their intriguing narratives.