Who is the richest star on How I Met Your Mother?

Neil Patrick Harris is the richest star on How I Met Your Mother, with Celebrity Net Worth calculating it to be $50 million. Harris, who is known for his charismatic performances and quick wit, has captivated audiences for a long time. From his early days as a child actor to his impressive achievements in television, movies, and theater, Harris has built a successful and lucrative career that has left fans wondering about his net worth.

With a resume that includes iconic roles like Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother and an array of other accomplishments, it's no surprise that Harris has amassed quite a fortune. In fact, in 2014, thanks to the final season of How I Met Your Mother and other projects like Gone Girl, and endorsement deals, Harris earned an impressive $18 million.

Neil Patrick Harris's net worth mostly comes from How I Met Your Mother

Harris' earnings come from various soucres, such as his work in television, film, and theater, as well as his ventures as a published author. However, he reportedly earns largely from his iconic role in How I Met Your Mother. Harris has also hosted several televised awards shows, including the Tonys, the Emmys, and the Oscars, further contributing to his financial success.

He first gained recognition as a child actor with his debut role in the 1988 drama film Clara's Heart, where he starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg. His performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination, setting the stage for a promising career.

The following year, Harris landed the lead role in the hit show Doogie Howser, M.D., portraying a teenage prodigy doctor. The series ran for four seasons and solidified Harris' status as a young star. After the end of Doogie Howser, M.D., Harris faced the challenge of breaking free from the role and establishing himself as an adult actor.

In the early 2000s, he turned to the stage, appearing in musicals like Assassins and Cabaret to showcase his versatility. However, it was his role in the 2004 film Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle as a fictionalized version of himself that marked a turning point in his career.

This sleeper hit provided Harris with a career resurgence and opened doors for him to secure the role of Barney Stinson in the beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The show propelled him to even greater heights and earned him multiple Emmy nominations.

Beyond his acting career, Neil Patrick Harris has ventured into various other endeavors contributing to his overall net worth. He has authored several books, including a popular autobiography titled Neil Patrick Harris: Choose Your Own Autobiography, which offers a unique interactive reading experience. As a multi-talented entertainer, Neil Patrick Harris has successfully diversified his income streams and capitalized on various opportunities.

Apart from his professional pursuits, Harris has made strategic investments in real estate. In 2018, he sold his New York City townhouse for $7.3 million after purchasing it a decade earlier for $4 million. As such, these real estate investments have likely contributed to his overall wealth.

Harris has also been an advocate for charitable causes, having supported organizations like the Elton John AIDS Foundation, amfAR, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS over the years.

While his exact earnings from each project may not be publicly available, it is evident that his net worth of $50 million is the result of his consistent success, versatility, and strategic financial decisions.

