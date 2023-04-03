Secret Invasion: Who is G'iah? Meet Emilia Clarke's mysterious character

After months of speculation, it has finally been revealed that Emilia Clarke will play G'iah in the much-anticipated Marvel miniseries Secret Invasion, scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. For months, it was believed that Emilia Clarke would play Abigail Brand, the commander of S.W.O.R.D., the intelligence agency that is the counterpart of S.H.I.E.L.D.

But Vanity Fair surprisingly revealed that the actress would play G'iah, a Skrull radical who was displeased with the lack of progress made between the Skrulls and humans to assist the Skrulls who had lost their homes, as seen in the events of Captain Marvel.

While the name G'iah might sound fresh, we have seen her before in Captain Marvel.

Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion: Where did we see G'iah before?

In Captain Marvel, there is a scene where Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn, is reunited with his Skrull family. We saw two of Talos' family members: his wife and young daughter.

The young daughter was none other than G'iah. She is a Skrull girl who is now all grown up and ready to embark on a journey of her own. In a recent conversation with Vanity Fair, Samuel L. Jackson, who played Nick Fury in Captain Marvel, said:

"Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter? She's the little Skrull girl grown up. She's his daughter."

Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos in Secret Invasion.

Emilia Clarke, on the other hand, is excited to play G'iah. In a recent interview with Collider, she candidly revealed her experience playing the character and even shed light on her origins. Emilia said:

"It's hardened her for sure. There's a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl. She's a refugee kid who's had Talos for a dad. You know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn't know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship. These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened."

She continued:

"So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built. There's a lot of emotions that live within her, and there's a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does."

Emilia Clarke is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Created by Kyle Bradstreet for Disney+, Secret Invasion will follow Nick Fury and his posse attempting to stop a Skrull invasion of Earth. The show will run for six episodes.

The official synopsis of Secret Invasion, directed by Ali Selim, reads:

"Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

The show's executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jonathan Schwartz, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker.

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

