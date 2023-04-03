Secret Invasion trailer: 3 major takeaways

With the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) having kicked off a few months ago, viewers are now looking forward to other big shows and films, like Secret Invasion, in the coming months.

This new MCU series will feature Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand and Samuel L. Jackson as the brilliant Nick Fury. The series will follow the Marvel comics storyline of the same name.

Much to the satisfaction of fans, Marvel just dropped a trailer for Secret Invasion, which gave an insight into what to expect and what the new Marvel series is aiming for. The storyline of Secret Invasion will follow Fury and his few loyal followers' attempts at stopping a Skrull invasion on Earth.

Secret Invasion News @sinvasionnews THE FIRST TRAILER FOR SECRET INVASION! THE FIRST TRAILER FOR SECRET INVASION! https://t.co/vjO1vdA4Dv

Secret Wars is slated to premiere on June 21, 2023, on Disney+.

Secret Invasion trailer breakdown: Three things we know

The trailer of Secret Invasion may have used many recycled clips from the first teaser, but it did give enough insight to help fans figure out a few things about the upcoming Marvel series, one that could have a really deep impact on the future of the universe.

The return of Nick Fury

Surprise! Nick Fury was not on Earth at all.

Spider-Man: Far From Home featured him in the flesh, but it turns out that it was a cruel Skrull trick. Fury has not been on Earth since the events of Avengers. The upcoming series will mark his return to the forefront and will see him fight off the Skrulls' invasion threat.

It is also possible that the Nick Fury we have seen in recent films was a Skrull disguised as the agent. Moreover, this trailer revealed how most of the series will center around Fury, who will become one of the most wanted men in the world. How this development takes place and how Fury gets out of it will be crucial things to look forward to.

Both sides of the Skrulls

The Skrulls have been an interesting set of characters since their proper introduction in Captain Marvel. But it seems that, like humans, the Skrulls are also divided by their morality and beliefs. The trailer of Secret Invasion depicts the Skrulls trying to protect the Earth and the ones trying to take over.

So, the Skrull world is also just as versatile and just as independent. Moreover, the trailer also saw Emilia Clarke's character walking into a basement with a series of bodies, hinting that Skrulls were now being created on Earth, which could lead to much worse consequences in the future.

Emilia Clarke's character

Kaldur 🌈 @Aqualad245 I am really hoping Emilia Clark will be playing as Abigail brand in the MCU as it would perfect to take over SWORD from Nick Fury up in Space in #SecretInvasion I am really hoping Emilia Clark will be playing as Abigail brand in the MCU as it would perfect to take over SWORD from Nick Fury up in Space in #SecretInvasion https://t.co/0EZMpGkpzg

The leading mystery of Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke's character was under wraps for a long time, despite the studio confirming her addition back in 2022. Recently, it was revealed that Clarke will play Abigail Brand, a mutant and X-Men with the power of pyrokinesis.

She is also seen in the latest trailer in the same attire as the comic version of Brand. It also means that Marvel is slowly increasing its shared universe by adding more and more characters from X-Men. All this is building up to Secret Wars, which was also hinted at in the trailer.

Secret Invasion will come with a lot of questions and a lot of answers. It will premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. Stay tuned.

