What time will Heartstopper season 2 premiere on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more 

Season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper will arrive on Thursday, August 3, 2023, on the popular streaming platform. The airtime of the series' upcoming new season is 3:01 am Eastern Time (ET). The show has taken inspiration from author Alice Oseman's highly cherished LGBTQ+ webcomic and graphic novel of the same name.
Oseman has earlier acted as the creator of the series, which garnered positive reviews from critic and fans due to its portrayal coming-of-age love story. Undoubtedly, fans of Heartstopper have been eagerly waiting to see what the second season will bring to the table, especially after the happy ending of season 1.
Season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper will have a total of eight episodes
What to expect from the upcoming second season of Heartstopper?
Scheduled to air on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, Heartstopper season 2 will have a total of eight episodes. The foundation of the upcoming season has been taken from Oseman's graphic novel series' volume 3, as was told to Netflix's Tudum by the author. A list of all eight episodes of the new season is given below:
- Episode 1: Out
- Episode 2: Family
- Episode 3: Promise
- Episode 4: Challenge
- Episode 5: Heat
- Episode 6: Truth/dare
- Episode 7: Sorry
- Episode 8: Perfect
Season 2 of the Netflix show will pick up right where season 1 ended. In the new season, Charlie and Nick will be seen trying to navigate their romantic relationship. However, Darcy and Tara will end up in a tricky situation as they will face an array of unexpected challenges. On the other hand, Elle and Tao will attempt to figure out whether they can be more than best friends.
The upcoming season of Heartstopper will also see the gang going on a school trip to the city of lights, Paris, and preparing for prom as well. However, the group will also be struggling to keep up with everything as the final exams will be arriving soon.
Similar to season 1, the series will also shed light upon the serious sides of some of the most important issues. Creator Oseman said in an interview with Tudum that the Netflix show is about:
"Exploring real, serious issues that can be dark, but trying to balance that with that feeling of hope that things can and will get better,...From a writing perspective, that can be really difficult to achieve without making it too dark or without skimming over the darker elements of the story. But striving for that balance is the point of Heartstopper."
Who are on the cast list for the series' second season?
The returning cast members for the series' season 2 include:
- Joe Locke as Charlie Spring
- Kit Connor as Nick Nelson
- William Gao as Tao Xu
- Corinna Brown as Tara Jones
- Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent
- Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson
- Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson
- Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope
- Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney
- Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene
- Jenny Walser as Tori Spring
- Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson
- Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh
- Alan Turkington as Mr Lange
Some of the new cast members for the second season are:
- Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid
- Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk
- Thibault de Montalembert as Stephane
- Jack Barton as David
- Ash Self as Felix
- Bella Priestley as Naomi
Don't forget to watch season 2 of Heartstopper, which will premiere on Netflix on August 3, 2023.