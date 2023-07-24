What time will Heartstopper season 2 premiere on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more 

Season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper will arrive on Thursday, August 3, 2023, on the popular streaming platform. The airtime of the series' upcoming new season is 3:01 am Eastern Time (ET). The show has taken inspiration from author Alice Oseman's highly cherished LGBTQ+ webcomic and graphic novel of the same name.

Oseman has earlier acted as the creator of the series, which garnered positive reviews from critic and fans due to its portrayal coming-of-age love story. Undoubtedly, fans of Heartstopper have been eagerly waiting to see what the second season will bring to the table, especially after the happy ending of season 1.

Season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper will have a total of eight episodes

What to expect from the upcoming second season of Heartstopper?

Scheduled to air on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, Heartstopper season 2 will have a total of eight episodes. The foundation of the upcoming season has been taken from Oseman's graphic novel series' volume 3, as was told to Netflix's Tudum by the author. A list of all eight episodes of the new season is given below:

Episode 1: Out

Out Episode 2: Family

Family Episode 3: Promise

Promise Episode 4: Challenge

Challenge Episode 5: Heat

Heat Episode 6: Truth/dare

Truth/dare Episode 7: Sorry

Sorry Episode 8: Perfect

Season 2 of the Netflix show will pick up right where season 1 ended. In the new season, Charlie and Nick will be seen trying to navigate their romantic relationship. However, Darcy and Tara will end up in a tricky situation as they will face an array of unexpected challenges. On the other hand, Elle and Tao will attempt to figure out whether they can be more than best friends.

The upcoming season of Heartstopper will also see the gang going on a school trip to the city of lights, Paris, and preparing for prom as well. However, the group will also be struggling to keep up with everything as the final exams will be arriving soon.

Similar to season 1, the series will also shed light upon the serious sides of some of the most important issues. Creator Oseman said in an interview with Tudum that the Netflix show is about:

"Exploring real, serious issues that can be dark, but trying to balance that with that feeling of hope that things can and will get better,...From a writing perspective, that can be really difficult to achieve without making it too dark or without skimming over the darker elements of the story. But striving for that balance is the point of Heartstopper."

Who are on the cast list for the series' second season?

The returning cast members for the series' season 2 include:

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh

Alan Turkington as Mr Lange

Some of the new cast members for the second season are:

Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid

Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk

Thibault de Montalembert as Stephane

Jack Barton as David

Ash Self as Felix

Bella Priestley as Naomi

Don't forget to watch season 2 of Heartstopper, which will premiere on Netflix on August 3, 2023.