Dom Dolla Australia tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know about

Dom Dolla Australia tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from November 30, 2024, to December 21, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia. The tour is the latest major tour announced by the singer this year, with North America, South America, and Europe shows already announced.

Dom Dolla announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane respectively, via a post on his official Instagram page on February 12, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available from February 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm AEDT. Interested patrons can register for said presale via the link provided in the singer's social bio. Registrations are currently ongoing and will be available until February 12, 2024, at 10:00 am AEDT.

General tickets for the tour will be available after the presale is over. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer.

Dom Dolla Australia tour 2024 dates and venues

Dom Dolla will start the year with a brief UK and Ireland tour later this month. This will be followed by the singer's North America and South America shows in mid-2024.

After Dom Dolla is done with his Americas show, he will return to Europe for another tour leg, following which will be the newly announced Australia shows. The current list of dates and venues for the Dom Dolla Australia tour 2024 is given below:

November 30, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at The Domain

December 7, 2024 – Perth, Australia at Wellington Square

December 14, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Flemington

December 21, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Riverstage

The dates and venues for the rest of the scheduled Dom Dolla 2024 tour are also given below:

February 16, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Hidden

February 17, 2024 – Manchester, UK at New Century Hall

February 23, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, England at NX Newcastle

February 24, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Telegraph

March 1, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center

March 2, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

March 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The District

March 15, 2024 - Buenos Aires, Argentina at Lollapalooza Argentina

March 16, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at Lollapalooza Chile

March 22, 2024 – São Paulo , Brazil

March 24, 2024 – Miami, Florida

April 5, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 6, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 12, 2024 – Indio, California at Coachella Music and Arts Festival

April 13, 2024 – Indio, California at Coachella Music and Arts Festival

April 14, 2024 – Indio, California at Coachella Music and Arts Festival

April 20, 2024 – Indio, California at Coachella Music and Arts Festival

May 19, 2024 – Gulf Shores, Alabama at Hangout Music Festival

June 1, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Punchestown ‘24

June 2, 2024 – Grantham, UK at Forbidden Forest Festival

June 9, 2024 – Manchester, England at Parklife 2024

June 20, 2024 – Rothbury, Michigan at Electric Forest Festival

June 21, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 22, 2024 – Stanford, California at Frost Amphitheater

July 19, 2024 – Boom, Flanders at Tomorrowland

July 20, 2024 – Freiburg, Germany at Sea You Festival

July 26, 2024 – Freiburg, Germany at Sea You Festival

August 7, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary at Sziget Festival 2024

August 23, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Leeds Festival

August 25, 2024 – Reading, UK at Reading Festival

Aside from his regular tour performances, Dom Dolla will also perform at a number of major festivals, including Leeds & Reading 2024, Coachella 2024, Lollapalooza Brasil, and Argentina, as well as the Forbidden Forest Festival in the UK.

