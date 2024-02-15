Jennifer Lopez makeup look at the premiere of This Me...Now: A Love Story on February 14, was the talk of the town. The movie is releasing on February 16, 2024, on Amazon Prime.

Jennifer Lopez won the hearts of fans with her "Red Carpet Slayer" look as mentioned by one of her fans on social media platforms.

Fan reaction on Jennifer Lopez makeup look (Image via Instagram/@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez makeup look stirred positive comments on her social media platforms. She went with a dark grey smokey eye makeup look with a sheer V-neckline evening gown for the movie premiere. She was seen attending the event with her husband, Ben Affleck who is also starring in This is Me...Now: A Love Story with JLo.

"The most beautiful" Zuhair Murad appreciated Jennifer Lopez makeup look for This is me.. Now: A Love Story premiere

Jennifer Lopez, popularly known for her roles in The Mother and Marry Me and her beauty brand, JLo Beauty, appeared at a red carpet event for her latest movie This is Me Now: A Love Story.

Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing an embellished black and silver strapless gown from Zuhair Murad’s Fall/Winter 2022 Couture Collection. The gown consisted of a black velvet bodice that had a plunging V neckline.

Zuhair Murad commented on her post:

"The most beautiful."

Zuhair Murad's comment on Jennifer Lopez's look (Image via Instagram/@jlo)

The neckline extended to her waistline and along with that she paired it with long, matching black velvet fingerless gloves. The gloves wrapped around her hands and ended right below her shoulders, this added a touch of glamour as mentioned by her fans.

The evening gown had a voluminous A-line floor-length skirt with intricate embellishments, consisting of silver studded astrological signs. The black skirt of the evening gown had a sheer finish that was bifurcated into each astrological sign, corresponding to each animal and symbol. These symbols were embroidered on the hem.

JLo's makeup look for the premiere was highly appreciated by her fans. She went with an evening glam look with a dark gray smokey eyeshadow along with dark black eyeliner.

She went with a dewy makeup base and added a touch of peachy nude lipgloss. For her hair, she went soft and loose blowing out waves with her entire outfit and makeup look.

She styled her hair with a side partition to give her face an uplifted look. Her fans were in awe of her entire look and showered her social media channel with positive comments.

Fan reaction on Jennifer Lopez makeup look (Image via SportsKeeda)

Fan reaction on Jennifer Lopez makeup look (Image via SportsKeeda)

Jennifer Lopez's look was loved by all her fans and the designer, Zuhair Murad equally. This Me...Now: A Love Story will be premiered on Amazon Prime on February 16, 2024. This movie stars celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Sadhguru, Sofia Vergara, Derek Hough, and Post Malone.