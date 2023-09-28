Ain’t Your Mama singer Jennifer Lopez is a true icon for ageless beauty. At 54, the actress and singer remains one of the most influential performers for over three decades and is admired for her fashion sense, beauty, and manicures.

Fans are immensely star-struck by her beauty, and the glow on her face is called the ‘JLo Glow’ by beauty enthusiasts. On the occasion of launching her beauty line, JLo Beauty, Lopez was featured on Vogue Beauty Secrets. Here, the singer shared about her eternal glow and brilliant lightbulb contouring technique - a fact that has currently become a hot topic among her fans and beauty enthusiasts.

Jennifer Lopez uses most of her skincare and contouring products from her brand, JLO Beauty

In a recent YouTube video on the Vogue Beauty channel, JLo began her skincare by stating that she has a simple skincare regime. The product she uses for cleansing is the JLo Beauty THAT HIT SINGLE® Gel Cream Cleanser ($32), which is a non-comedogenic, sulfate-free, antioxidant-infused formulation that reveals softened, refined skin with one wash.

The JLo Beauty collection consists of a wide range of products, from serums to booty balms. The singer shared that apart from skincare products, it is essential to get a good night’s sleep and ensure daily sunscreen application, which is one of the non-negotiables for her youthful complexion.

The On The Floor hitmaker then used her brand’s THAT BIG SCREEN® BROAD SPECTRUM SPF 30 MOISTURIZER ($45). This sun-care-infused moisturizer blocks UVA/UVB rays, free radicals, blue light damage, and pollutants while delivering a dewier and glowing complexion.

Next, she used the JLo Beauty THAT FRESH TAKE Eye Cream ($40.80). It is a non-comedogenic eye cream that masks undereye dark circles, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and supports elasticity.

Aside from that, Jennifer Lopez states that she prioritizes rest and happiness as the key to making herself feel and look good, further saying:

“The truth is if you start young, it will make a huge difference."

She continues:

“Because you can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you’re unhappy, if your skin’s not healthy…you can’t cover it up.”

For makeup and the much-awaited contouring technique, Jennifer Lopez started with the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($12.75) around the face and the YSL Beauty Touche Eclat Pen for the undereye area.

For the contour, JLo buffed in the limited-edition Bobbi Brown BBU Palette ($265). This is a portable, all-in-one face palette consisting of creamy concealer shades, color correctors, and foundation for all skin tones. The palette features twenty-seven shades of concealers and skin correctors and the brand’s Skin Foundation Stick formula in twenty shades.

The singer uses the creamy pigment on her cheekbones to lift them and her forehead and jawline. She then uses the product on the ‘lightbulb’ area beneath her chin, following up with giving her nose and lips a sculpted look by blending three different shades of Chanel’s VITALUMIÈRE foundation ($65).

Finishing the look with a cream blush and liquid highlighter, the On The Floor singer uses a smokey eyeshadow and smudge of liner to define her eyes. After locking her luminous makeup in place with a loose powder, JLo used the Make Up For Ever Artist Color Eye, Lip, & Brow Pencil ($18.70) for defining her lips. This is a one-of-its-kind pencil ideal for eyebrow definition, the lips, and for contouring.

For the lips, Jennifer Lopez chose the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($21). This glimmering lip gloss offers high-definition shine and is ideal for achieving the Jennifer Lopez-like glow look at home.

Sharing her beauty secrets with everyone, Jennifer Lopez has excited her fans and beauty enthusiasts who admire her persona and flawless makeup looks. The singer also shared that apart from skincare and makeup, it is important to begin the day with positive affirmations.