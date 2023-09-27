Selena Gomez's stunning look at the 2023 VMAs after-party explored

Selena Gomez was the centre of attraction at the 2023 VMAs, given that the Calm Down singer had aced her look for the main event as well as the after-party. While her red gown and flawless makeup look got fans and makeup lovers swooning over her beauty, Selena’s after-party look was ethereal too.

Selena Gomez and her close friend Taylor Swift attended the 2023 VMAs after-party together. The former, opting for a shade different from what she wore for the main event, sported a custom purple corset minidress from Undone by Kate. The mini dress featured corset detailing, and the singer later added an oversized leather coat to the look that rested on her shoulders to keep her warm.

Meanwhile, for the accessories, Selena carried a handbag with rhinestone tassels and paired the outfit with black pointed pumps.

Decoding the products to recreate Selena Gomez's 2023 VMAs after-party subtle makeup

Selena Gomez styled the purple corset minidress with black, pointy toe pumps, a dainty gold choker, matching hoops for the ears, and a glittery fringe handbag, completing the look with subtle yet stylish makeup. For the hair, the Single Soon singer wore her long hair with a middle part and sides pinned.

While her makeup look and exact products haven’t been revealed yet, Selena sports and reps Rare Beauty products at all times, making it easy for makeup enthusiasts to decode her trending makeup looks. The mentioned products are a speculation of what the singer might have used to create the subtle glam.

The Come and Get It singer wore minimal makeup with a brownish beige shade for the eyes, contour, and nude lipstick. Although the exact products used by Gomez have not yet been revealed, some Rare Beauty products fit the bill when it comes to recreating the look.

1) Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick

This is Rare Beauty’s breakthrough bronzing stick that offers an instant sun-kissed glow and blends effortlessly for a second-skin-like finish. While Selena’s look for the 2023 VMAs was heavy on the blush, her after-party look featured contoured cheeks.

The Warm Wishes Bronzer Stick is an innovative liquid-like cream bronzer formula that is water resistant, non-cakey, weightless, and makes it easy to sculpt cheeks and overall face areas. This buildable and blendable bronzer stick retails for $26 and is available in eight different shades.

2) Discovery Eyeshadow Palette

An eyeshadow palette inspired by Selena Gomez’s journey of self-discovery, it features seven buttery rich shades from mattes to metallics, along with a 3D glitter top coat to add a shimmer dimension to any eye makeup look.

All shades are blendable, crease-proof, and fade resistant, and the shade Selena sported in her 2023 VMAs after-party look seems like a matte warm brown (shade Loyal) and matte peach (shade Genuine). The singer’s eye makeup comprised a subtle smokey eye using light to deep brown shades. The Discovery Eyeshadow Palette retails for $29.

3) Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick

One of Rare Beauty’s best-sellers, this cream formula lipstick features an airy, whipped texture that glides on the lips with a feather-like light feel. It has a velvety matte finish for fuller looking lips and a soft blurring effect.

This matte cream lipstick softens and hydrates the lips without caking or drying. The shade Selena opted for on her purple corset minidress looks like Kindness, which is a nude pink shade. The Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick is priced at $20.

Selena Gomez is a trendsetter when it comes to self-embracing makeup looks and unique manicures. Both of her looks from the 2023 VMAs have created a stir among fans and makeup enthusiasts alike.