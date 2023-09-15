Selena Gomez x Rare Beauty limited-edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Winning hearts with her makeup looks, manicures, and high-performance products from Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez has won over fans and makeup enthusiasts once again by introducing the new Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade Devoted.

This is a special, limited-edition universal red shade that adorns the lips with its rich pigment, offering a wholesome red and comfort to the lips all day.

Apart from the rich-looking pigment, one of the best things about this lip shade is that 100% of its sales will go to the Rare Impact Fund in order to increase access to mental health services for youngsters.

The Selena Gomez x Rare Beauty limited-edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick’s new shade Devoted is available for sale exclusively on the beauty brand's website. It retails for $20 like the rest of the Kind Words Matte Lipstick collection.

Rare Beauty is known for their highly pigmented, unique range of cosmetics, with the Kind Words Matte Lipstick being one of the brand’s bestsellers. The matte lipstick collection offers cushion-like, pigmented lips with its soft and creamy matte formulation in a single swipe.

This matte lipstick in the universal red shade features an innovative and flexible formula that adapts to the shape of one’s lips, delivering a weightless and plush color that stays for a long time.

The lipstick lasts without budging and keeps the lips soft and moisturized all day without making them dry or cakey. Moreover, it is a shade that oozes confidence and suits all skin tones.

Available in ten shades that match the Kind Words Lip Liner, this is a buttery, pigment-rich, soft matte lipstick range that provides pure comfort and rich colour to the lips all day.

The new shade 'Devoted' is a limited-edition shade, the proceeds of which will go to the Rare Impact Fund that supports grantees like the La Familia- a counselling centre providing multi-cultural services to at-risk youth and families of diverse backgrounds for over fifty years.

La Familia helps these families and youth to overcome adversity and empowers them to succeed.

The Rare Impact Fund was launched in lieu of the beauty brand’s focus on addressing mental health and raising awareness and increasing access to mental health services for the youth.

In addition to the makeup-for-a-cause deed, Rare Beauty has very cleverly marketed the new shade of red by stating:

Take it from @selenagomez—red lipstick is not just a classic; it is the ultimate boost of confidence.

This is not the first time Selena Gomez has associated herself with initiatives furthering the propagation of mental health issues and services. The Calm Down singer launched the "Your Words Matter" campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month in 2022.

The red lip shade is encased in a solid red cover with a golden case holding the bullet lipstick.

Combining the power of an important deed towards a better world through one of the brand's best-selling lipstick in a new red shade, Selena has won hearts all over the world.

The Selena Gomez x Rare Beauty limited-edition Kind Words Matte Lipstick’s new launch in the universal red shade Devoted is available for sale exclusively on the Rare Beauty website and is priced at $20.