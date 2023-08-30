Selena Gomez's fans were excited when the singer announced her comeback song Single Soon. The video of the new song has a S*x and the City post-it note breakup reference that the fans love. However, what they were most excited about is the singer's makeup look.

While Selena Gomez's Bubblegum Disco manicure from the video has already gone viral, it is her makeup look that is getting all the praise. The singer's makeup artist, Melissa Murdick, said that Selena's look was supposed to be lighthearted and fun. Melissa stated that the look had strong eye makeup with purple tones, bronze glowy cheeks, and a glossy pink lip.

This listicle will break down five of the best makeup products used to create the singer's look in the Single Soon music video.

5 Rare Beauty products used to create Selena Gomez's Single Soon video look

Murdick shared that she used all Rare Beauty products to create Selena Gomez's flawless look. She said that she started with the brand’s Liquid Touch Flawless Foundation and the Brow Harmony Precision Pencil ($19) in the shades Cool Brown and Rich Taupe.

1) Liquid Touch Flawless Foundation

This is an innovative and long-lasting foundation that combines a buildable medium coverage with the weightless feel of a serum. Available in 48 shades, it is a smooth-glide formula that gives a skin-like finish.

The liquid foundation doesn't cake or clog the wearer's skin and neither does it dry out or change color on the skin. It comes with a doe-foot applicator and retails for $30 on Rare Beauty's website.

2) Magnetic Spirit Eyeshadow Palette

The Magnetic Spirit Eyeshadow Palette is a limited edition palette that has six ultra-creamy, one-swipe, blendable shades in jewel tones in duo-tone finishes.

This vegan and cruelty-free palette retails for $25 at Sephora. Murdick said that she used a fluffy eyeshadow brush to apply the lightest shade from the palette. She worked her way from the lid to the browbone and then used a maroon shade to sculpt out the crease in an upward direction to create a cat eye shape.

Murdick used the Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Liner in True Black, which retails for $19, to create a definition on Selena Gomez's upper and lower lash lines. Following this, Melissa used the deep purple shade from the palette to smoke out the liner on the lash lines.

3) Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in the shade Happy Sol

This is Rare Beauty’s breakthrough bronzing stick that offers an instant sun-kissed glow that doesn’t fade. The bronzer stick blends seamlessly and gives a second-skin-like finish. It has a weightless formula with a smooth-gliding texture revealing a natural finish.

The bronzing stick is non-greasy, water-resistant, and won’t clog pores or appear cakey. Available in eight shades, Murdick used Happy Sol - a light brown shade with cool undertones on Selena Gomez.

The bronzer stick retails for $26 on the Rare Beauty website.

4) Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in the shade Mesmerize

The Silky Touch Highlighter in the shade Mesmerize is a rose bronze shade with the glow of a liquid highlighter in powder form. The convenience of an easy compact and instantly dewy, smooth look paired with a weightless and talc-free formula makes it ideal for long-wear.

This smudge-proof, transfer-proof, water-resistant formula retails for $25 on the Rare Beauty portal.

5) Soft Pink Liquid Blush in the shade Hope

Murdick finished Selena Gomez's makeup look with the Rare Beauty Soft Pink Liquid Blush in the shade Hope, which is a dewy mauve shade. The blush is a lightweight, airy formula that blends and builds easily, offering a soft flush of color on the cheeks.

Infused with long-lasting pigments, the liquid blush is available in 13 dewy and matte finishes. The soft pinch liquid blush retails for $23 on the Rare Beauty website.

The celebrity makeup artist finished the look with a spritz of Rare Beauty's Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist ($27) which locked in Selena Gomez's "Single Soon' music video look.