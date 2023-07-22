5 best Rare Beauty products to buy during Selena Gomez’ birthday celebration

Rare Beauty, a beauty brand run by our beloved Selena Gomez, is celebrating its founder's birthday on July 22, 2023.

Ever since the brand launch on September 30, 2020, it had a vision of involving the creation and development of each product by letting its brand speak up through its makeup line to challenge the myth of physical beauty and perfection. Even the Rare Beauty packaging is made easy to use by people with disabilities as its applicator proves to be disability-friendly.

As Selena Gomez is set to celebrate her 31st birthday, Rare Beauty is available in 40 Sephora locations across North America and this was exclusively highlighted in an Instagram post by the brand.

Her customers can receive a Rare Beauty sticker sheet and a Sincerely Me Mini Palette as a gift by making any $50 purchase at Rare Beauty. The fun doesn't end here, as the Rare Beauty team has launched a photo booth.

Prime locations for the photo booths are Chicago, IL - Oakbrook Mall, Houston, TX - Memorial City Mall, Los Angeles, CA - Santa Monica Promenade, New York, NY - 5th Ave, New York, NY - 60th and Lexington. The photo booth is available only from 12 - 6 pm on July 22.

To simplify things, we listed the five best and most iconic Rare Beauty products for Selena Gomez's birthday. Let's put a reminder in our phones so we don't miss out on these luxurious beauty deals.

From Concealers to Highlighters: 5 Best Rare Beauty products to purchase on her B-Day

1) Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

Ever since the product has been debuted, the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation from Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty has created a buzz in the beauty industry.

This product has buildable coverage with a natural finish. It turns out to be super-thin, lightweight and gives a serum-like vibe in a foundation bottle. The brand claims on its website that its foundation suits sensitive skin.

This Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation by Rare Beauty gives a matte, dewy finish look. It covers blemishes or any other face pigmentations, leaving a tone finish look in the end. The product is available in 48 shades for purchase on Sephora for $30.

2) Positive Light Under Eye Brightener

The Positive Light Under Eye Brightener has an easy-grip metal applicator that grabs all the attention positively. The product's mild texture and consistency conceal dark circles and skin discolouration while hydrating, brightening, and refreshing the area around the eyes.

The Positive Light Under Eye Brightener comes in 5 shades, and it's long-lasting that blends smoothly, leaving no crease behind. It's cruelty-free and vegan. The product is available for purchase on Sephora offline and online for $24.

3) Kind Words Matte Lipstick

This lipstick has received a higher rating since the very day it got launched. Named as a matte lipstick, while using it still glides like butter on lips leaving a nice smooth feel. After application, the lipstick dries out by creating a bold matte look. The product is available in 10 shades that give a plush look to the lips.

This Kind Words Matte Lipstick is available offline and online for $20 on Sephora.

4) Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter

With its powerfully pigmented formula and creamy texture, this beauty cream-to-powder highlighter makes the skin stand out. The product is blendable and easy to use with a glowy finish. It lives up to its name as it makes the skin an instant glass-like sheen for an easy, natural-looking glow that lasts.

This Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter transfer-proof, smudge-proof, water-resistant formula keeps the skin highlighter gleaming all day. The product is available in 4 shades on Sephora offline and online for $25.

5) Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

This innovative blush has a botanical blend of lotus gardenia, creating a liquid-like cream blush that melts into the skin. This Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush is extremely creamy and luscious but gives a sheer and glossy finish. It gives a translucent look for all of its five shade ranges.

This Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush is a super soft formula that feels unique and cheeky, almost velvety and is available for purchase on Sephora offline and online for $22.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez focuses on promoting self-expression and celebrating individual uniqueness. It offers a range of makeup products that enhance natural beauty, emphasizing inclusivity and diversity.