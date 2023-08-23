5 genius beauty product hacks in 2023

In a world full of 5-minute crafts and quick makeup DIYs, behold the trend of beauty product hacks. Beauty brands are constantly upgrading their products, be it in terms of sustainability or convenience of use. Beauty product hacks that make one's beauty regime quick, convenient, and fun are born out of this upgrading process.

These hacks are saviors when one is in a rush to achieve a particular look or when one simply can't nail makeup trends like a winged eyeliner. From Revlon's oil-absorbing stick to the Fake Halo Nail Polish, this listicle consists of 5 genius beauty product hacks that can be easily incorporated into anyone's regime.

5 smart beauty product hacks in 2023 that are sure to blow your mind

1) Revlon Oil Absorbing Volcanic Roller

This reusable oil-absorbing stick by Revlon combats oiliness with ease. Made from real volcanic stone, this roller easily replaces blotting papers and can be used before or after makeup application.

Easy to use and easier to clean, one can simply remove the stone and wash it occasionally. The oil-absorbing volcanic roller is ideal for on-the-go touch-ups and travel friendly as well.

This beauty product hack offering convenient oil absorption retails for $13.49 on Revlon’s official website.

2) Etude Fixing Tint Bar

Lip tints are sheer lip colors that give a subtle hint of natural-looking shine to the lips. With a Hydro-matte texture that provides the lips with a moist touch, this high-moisture matte lip stain feels comfortable and light on the lips. The tint bar sets in only sixty seconds and is transfer-proof, non-flaky, and saves one from the wrath of chapped lips too.

It is available in five vivid shades: Lively Red, Clear Berry, Milk Caramel, Coral Rose, and Mauve Pink. The fixing tint bar retails for $13.44 on the Etude website.

3) Mooncat Fake Halo Nail Polish

The Mooncat Fake Halo Nail Polish is a rose gold linear shade holographic lacquer that has been featured on Harper’s Baazar, Buzzfeed, and ELLE.

The product description of this viral nail polish states that this lacquer looks best in the sunlight or under direct light wherein the rainbow effect is revealed. The colors will still come out beautiful in overcast conditions, however, they will be a little muted.

According to Buzzfeed:

"This holographic lacquer glows and is constantly shifting with literally every color of the rainbow as it hits the light, so you're never looking at the same nails twice."

This fake halo nail polish retails for $15 on Mooncat's official portal.

4) Lovoir The Flick Stick

The Lovoir Flick Stick is a smudge-proof eyeliner stamp that nails the perfect cat-eye without the hassle of wiping off eyeliner mishaps. The flick stick has two sides- one with a liquid eyeliner pen and the other with a stamp.

The Lovoir Eyeliner Stamp reduces time from the makeup routine and is ideal for beginners and makeup experts alike. The eyeliner that helps creating flawless eyeliner wings is priced at $19.97 on the Lovoir portal.

5) Aimin Hair Heatless Curlers

Achieving the curled hair look can be time-consuming, especially when one is running late yet needs curls to complete the look. These heatless hair curlers come to the rescue! They render an amazing perm without having to go to the salon or purchase an expensive curling tool.

Simply apply some hair spray on dry hair and use these spongey, soft, comfortable curlers. One can sleep with these on and wake up to perfect curls.

The Aimin Hair Heatless Curlers are priced at $12.99 for 30 pieces on Amazon.

Who doesn't love a beauty hack? The aforementioned beauty product hacks will not only save you time, but they are also light on your pocket!