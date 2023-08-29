How to get Selena Gomez's latest "Bubblegum Disco" nail art? Products, shades, and more details explored

Selena Gomez ditched her usual milk bath and neutral shade manicures for a bubblegum disco set created by celebrity makeup artist Tom Bachik.

The popstar is releasing her new single ‘Single Soon’ and her latest set of nails are perfectly in sync with the upbeat summer pop vibe of the song.

Fans got a sneak peek of the bubblegum disco nails a few weeks ago when Selena showcased her Y2K glam video on her Instagram stories and the nails complemented her messy 2000s updo with her metallic eyeshadow.

Luckily for enthusiasts of nail trends and manis, Tom Bachik shared all the tea on how to create the glittery, nail disco celebration manicure at home.

Tom Bachik's guide to re-creating the Bubblegum Disco nail art at home

Tom Bachik, who has also been a nail artist to Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie, shared a preview of the manicure with a post mentioning all the products he used to create the trending nail art.

Bachik first perfected Selena’s nails and cuticles with the Tweezerman Ultimate Nail Care Set ($59) to file, cut, and buff.

This nail care set is curated by Tom Bachik and is a limited edition set that includes seven nail care tools. Each tool is hand-crafted for nail care precision and consists of professional-quality stainless steel.

He then applied Maisie Stiletto GelX Tips by Aprés Nail and softened the nail extensions into a delicate-looking squoval ballerine shape.

The Aprés Neutrals Gel-X replicates the natural color of the nail bed, creating a simple and flawless natural look. Whether worn by itself or used as a base for nail art, these gel tips are ideal for the bubblegum disco manicure.

Once the nails were prepped and shaped, the celebrity nail artist applied the Après Gel Couleur in the shade Sweet Cheeks ($14.99) to coat the nails with a bubblegum colour.

The Aprés Gel Couleur is a highly pigmented, smooth formula that offers amazing colour payoff. It offers the perfect tool with the perfect color as its application brush is ideal for pros and DIY-ers alike.

Then, to add the disco to the bubblegum nails, Bachik used his nail palette collaboration with Modelone; Modelones X Tom Bachik in the shade Champagne Supernova ($15.99) on all the nails. The collection features nine shades of solid cream gel polish in a color cube.

Once the coat dried, Bachik finished the manicure with Après Non-Wipe Glossy Top GelCoat ($12.99).

This top gel coat is one of the first products of the Apres range. It is an ultra-high-shine formulation that doesn’t chip or turn yellow and that offers strength to every manicure.

For nail art lovers trying the bubblegum disco manicure at home, it is suggested that they apply cuticle oil to soften and push the cuticles back.

One can also apply the nail oil of their choice to strengthen the nails and lock in hydration and moisture.

The bubblegum disco mani is a stylish take on the normal sheer pink shade manicures and can be worn with multiple outfits as well. Once this must-try manicure is ready, one can put on Selena's new song and vibe to it.