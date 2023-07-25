Selena Gomez’ 31st birthday look wins the internet: “Her beauty makes me speechless”

On July 22, 2023, Selena Gomez, an American singer and actor, turned 31. Her loved ones and closest friends threw her a surprise party at a private residence in Malibu to celebrate.

Selena Gomez, the founder, and CEO of Rare Beauty, was seen wearing a dazzling red leathered embellished strapless mini dress from Bottega Veneta and Magda Butryum sandals styled by Dominic J. West.

In addition to many other famous people, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Karol G, Saweetie, Diplo, Tiffany Haddish, Pia Mia, Sabrina Claudio, Benny Blanco, YG, Tyga, and many others attended her birthday celebration.

Selena Gomez posted on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude to her fans. The caption of the post read,

"People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference."

Her fans were stunned by the birthday girl's look, and one of them commented,

“Her beauty makes me speechless.”

Selena Gomez’ 31st birthday look wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez's 31st birthday look has grabbed the internet's attention, and her fans are going crazy about her red dress. She demonstrates her ability to adopt modern trends by donning a tailored small red strapless leather dress with 3D flowers on it. To her surprise, she was brought in with a red rose-covered birthday cake that truly defines her style for that birthday night.

Selena Gomez's 31st birthday look, loved by fans all over, received a positive response

On Saturday, Selena Gomez introduced her loved ones to her best birthday party as she shared a glimpse of her party in her Instagram carousel photos. She captioned the pics "31" and the images showed off the wild dance party with everyone attired their best for the night.

Selena looked fiery hot in a rich red strapless minidress from Bottega's Spring collection giving the sexy Italian lady vibes of 2023, and she wore strappy black Magda Butrym heels with red floral appliques.

The red dress became the statement of her glimpse that night as her loyal fans got super excited about her B-day. Camila Cabello also commented on her Instagram post by wishing and admiring her for her stunning look that night. Several netizens took to the comments section of @selenagomez's Instagram post to express their happy sentiments of admiration and lovingness towards their favorite singer of all time for her 31st birthday.

Camilla reacted on Selena's birthday post. (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez) Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

The birthday celebrations continued on Monday, July 25, 2023. She posted a Barbie theme birthday celebration that included her friend circle along with her little sister. They enjoyed a private screening of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, and she shared many photos of on her Instagram post and stories. The event's theme was all pink, and Selena Gomez was spotted wearing a stylish outfit with pink feather trimming and a wide pink belt.

She even wore a pink cowboy hat for the theater, which can be seen in her group photos shared on stories. While they had pink-themed food, including big sugar cookies made especially for her by Los Angeles bake shop with the customized word "Selena" written on top of them.

Later, her group enjoyed a fine dining luxurious dinner together, wishing her more good days to come with a pink-themed birthday cake. For this event, her makeup was done by Jennifer Luney Tioseco.

Selena Gomez was seen enjoying both events, and the fans were going all wild about her looks. Her loyal fans couldn't keep up with their star's vibrance looking a total 'snatch' for her big day and showered her with tremendous love and grace.