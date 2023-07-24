What is the Barbie Blonde trend? 5 hairstyles to channel your inner Barbie in 2023

The Barbie fever has created a series of trends from clothes to nails. The latest edition to the Barbiecore trend is the Barbie Blonde, a hairstyle sported by Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

The Barbie blonde is a buttery blonde colour, ideal for summer months as the hair trends depart from the brunette look.

Since it is a light colour, it can uplift the mood and impart a new mood-boosting vibe altogether. The Barbie Blonde involves bleaching your hair if you are a brunette or dark hair coloured person. Also, it is not a low-maintenance hair trend, but definitely worth a try in this Barbiecore era.

5 hairstyles to channel your inner Barbie in 2023

During every Barbie press tour that Margot Robbie has participated in, fans have had the opportunity to witness a variety of new styles, ranging from clothing choices to hairstyles.

Rocking the Barbie blonde through all media interactions and premiers styled by celebrity hairstylist Jacob Schwartz, here are some Barbie-inspired hairstyles to channel your inner Barbie.

1) Iconic Barbie Blonde Pony

The Barbie ponytail looks flattering on everyone. The iconic hairstyle with a swoop and curled ponytail can be achieved with the following steps:

Start by sectioning your hair and using mousse section by section. For those with curly or wavy hair textures, you can start by pre-stretching your hair using paddle brush attachments.

Blow-dry your hair to create volume.

Section out a portion of your hair from the front. Make sure this part is sleek and the partition is clean. Clip this portion using hairpins.

The remaining length of hair that will form the ponytail must be curled using a curling iron.

After securing the ponytail with a hair tie, make sure you curl only the ends and not the entire length of the ponytail.

Use hairspray on the curls and smoothen out the frontal partition with a straightener or comb.

2) Big Barbie Blowout

The big blowout is all about achieving flawlessly blow-dried hair with plenty of volume to enhance one's features.

First, shampoo, condition and towel-dry your hair.

Take sections and apply mousse for volume and heat protectant to avoid heat damage.

Using a large brush, blow dry sections of your hair.

Finish with hairspray for that extra shine.

You can also use heatless rollers to achieve this look.

3) Bouncy Half-up Half-down

This is a soft and bouncy half-up half-down hairdo secured with a ribbon. As seen in the movie's trailer, Margot Robbie dons this hairstyle with a pink ribbon.

This carefree, easy-to-wear hairstyle can be achieved by:

Start by volumizing the hair using a dry shampoo as this hairstyle requires volume at the crown and length of the hair

If you want to incorporate a wavy effect, you can curl your hair or blow dry it only making the half-down portion wavy.

Divide your hair into two horizontal sections and gather hair from your temple and forehead.

Tie the upper half into a ponytail or secure it with a ribbon.

4) Chunky plaits

Easy to wear and convenient for the summer, chunky braids can be worn with hair extensions. This look is one that truly is the messier the better.

Firstly, blow dry your hair and divide it into three sections for the braid.

Neatly section the hair and create a loose braid.

Secure with a rubber band.

If you wish to give the crown some volume, you can take a strand or two from the frontal portion and straighten it.

Secure the look with pins if you are using hair extensions.

5) Classic Flicked Ends

Most people have sported flicks at least once in their life and it's time to get the classic flicks back. While this hairstyle works better for finer hair types, the flicks can be held in place with heating tools for other hair types.

To achieve the classic flicked ends:

Take three to four-square-inch neat sections and blow dry with a medium-sized round brush

Smoothen the ends before rolling up and let the curls cool

Take a section from the front portion of your hair and straighten them and if you have bangs you can straighten them instead

Place the straightened hair sideways like flicks and secure with a hairpin or divide the flicks from the rest of the blow-dried hair using a hairband blow-drier

Right from the time its trailer was released to all the looks featured during the press tour, the Barbie Blonde and all other hairstyles sported by Margot Robbie have created a stir worldwide.