JLo Beauty, which was founded by Jennifer Lopez, recently expanded their lip care category with the launch of the Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask, a luxurious treat for lips on November 2, 2023. JLo Beauty first entered the market in 2021, and its products are known for their luxurious yet accessible nature. Since Jennifer Lopez is known for youthful radiance and timeless beauty, she shares her beauty secrets with this luscious lip mask.

The Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask ($19) is an indulgent, buttery lip balm that works its magic at any time of the day, ensuring lips stay perfectly moisturized and hydrated without a hint of unwanted stickiness.

During the day, a light application alone or over a lipstick will give the lips a glossy and supple shine. For an intense lip-pampering beauty boost, apply a thicker layer as an overnight lip mask.

JLo Beauty's Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask is the ultimate lip care must-have

JLo Beauty is known for its high-performance products, deeply rooted in science. The newly introduced, Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask is a go-to solution for lusciously smooth and plump lips. Jennifer Lopez introduced this Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask as,

"Every woman needs those few essentials you can grab in your purse at a moment's notice, throw them on and you just feel more confident. Since we've created great skincare and body care routines with the JLo Beauty collection, I still felt like I was missing a high-performance lip product."

She further added:

"As a result, we created Beso Balm, which can be used as a balm during the day or as an overnight mask. It's going to give you that plump, pillowy bounce back to your lips and has an amazing flan de vainilla scent."

Jennifer Lopez looked radiant in the Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask campaign. Her dewy, hydrated look was the main focus highlighting the product's promise.

With a glossy complexion and wet hair styling, JLo showcased the transformative effect of the lip mask. Her presence in the campaign reflected an invitation to experience self-care and luxury.

What sets the Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask apart from the rest is that it's designed to provide deep hydration to the lips, making them look and feel more plump and youthful. The high-performance formula contains nourishing and potent scientific ingredients to lock in moisture and restore the lips' natural softness.

The lip mask is formulated with high-quality ingredients such as:

Ultra-Hydrating Emollient Blend: The beauty brand's latest lip mask is infused with an ultra-hydrating emollient blend that helps provide deep hydration to the lips.

Candelilla Leaf Extract: Candellila leaf extract is a natural ingredient derived from the candelilla plant, which is native to northern Mexico and the southwestern United States. This extract is known for its soothing effect on the skin, including the lips.

The packaging of JLo Beauty's Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask is a sneak peek into affordable luxury. It features a sleek design with a lustrous shade of rose gold offering a premium feel and setting the stage for a luxurious beauty experience.

Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask ($19) is available on multiple platforms including JLo Beauty's official website, Sephora's website, Macy's Website (select Macy's stores nationwide), and Amazon.