Macy’s x JLo Beauty deal: Everything we know so far 

Omnichannel retail company Macy’s has launched JLo Beauty with the brand’s assortment of skincare, body care, and beauty products. JLo Beauty’s range of products features high-performance, luxurious formulations that offer long-lasting results, with product prices ranging from $15 to $105.

Vice President of Beauty at Macy’s, Nicolette Bosco, commented on the Macy’s x JLo's Beauty brand collab, she stated:

"We are excited to launch JLo Beauty at Macy’s and bring Jennifer Lopez’s luxurious but accessible skincare to our customers. Jennifer is an icon and her brand continues to empower women to celebrate the skin they’re in, no matter their age."

She continued:

"Adding Jennifer’s range of products for glowing skin strengthens our assortment in these categories and gives customers more ways to own their style."

JLo Beauty is the brainchild of Jennifer Lopez, and the brand’s entire assortment, including best-sellers like That JLo Glow Serum, Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm, and many more, are available for sale on Macy’s online portal, mobile app, as well as at select Macy’s stores nationwide.

Macy's diverse reach meets JLo Beauty's transformative formulations

The founder of JLo Beauty, Jennifer Lopez, stated that she is excited for her brand to be available at Macy’s. The “On The Floor” singer commented on how her brand empowers women with transformative, clinically proven formulas that offer inner and outer glow for all age groups.

She also stated how Macy’s wide and diverse reach is the ideal partner for her brand’s quest to bring more high-performance body care and skin care products to the market. As a retail chain honing multiple popular brands, Macy's empowers its customers to own their style, celebrating personal style and individuality through a curated assortment of the latest trends and amazing brands.

Over the last few years, Macy’s beauty business has been dominated by cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance. The brand continues to take note of market trends by expanding its assortment in direct response to its consumer base’s requirements.

On the other hand, JLo’s beauty brand takes a modern and fresh approach to beauty inspired by the singer’s beauty secrets. The beauty brand aims to deliver products that suit mature skin via formulations backed by years of research, science, and product development. As every skincare enthusiast knows, the “JLo Glow” has become a beauty hallmark everyone wishes to achieve. And that is where the beauty brand’s performance-driven products help fans of the singer and fans of her glowing skin.

JLo Beauty's best-selling products featured at Macy's:

1) That JLo Glow Moisturizing Serum ($67.15):

This mega-rich serum in gel formulation is a multitasking powerhouse that lifts and tightens skin surface, offering all-day hydration and an instant glow. This mega-rich serum is infused with Japanese rice sake, yeast-derived ferments, and JLo Beauty Olive Complex, a four-part olive blend of fermented oil, squalene, extra virgin oil, and leaf extract.

2) That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser ($32.30):

This gel cream cleaner makes the skin squeaky clean in one sweep. The cleanser is powered by glycolipids that clear out any pore-clogging residues, along with JLo Beauty Olive Complex and a blend of coconut fruit, Japanese knotweed root extracts, and rice bran. The cleanser features a sulfate-free, antioxidant-rich formula to reveal clearer, radiant, baby-soft skin.

3) That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream ($49.30):

This hydrating cream is ideal for the dull and dehydrated skin that results from daily grinds and late nights. It is infused with hyaluronic acid and a mix of niacinamide, peptides, and collagen-protecting carnosine that together support elasticity, offer hydration, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

JLo’s beauty brand is available at Macy’s stores nationwide and on Macy’s online portals.