How to achieve JLo’s latest Sweater Weather manicure? Products explored 

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik has worked his magic on Jennifer Lopez’s nails again with the latest Sweater Weather manicure. While nail enthusiasts have welcomed warm brown shades for the fall with Hailey Bieber’s hot chocolate nail manicure, it's time to switch things up with this new manicure.

Showcasing light grey nails on Tom Bachik’s Instagram post, JLo’s latest Sweater Weather manicure offers a creative take on what would otherwise be perceived as an uninspiring and drab shade. The manicure, as featured on the celebrity manicurist’s Instagram, looks like a subtle shade of cloud grey painted on squoval-shaped nails.

The Sweater Weather manicure looked stunning as JLo paired it with a woven dark beige jacket and diamond jewellery, including her beautiful engagement ring.

How to ace JLo's latest Sweater Weather manicure at home: Tom Bachik shares the secrets

Grey can be a tricky shade to pull off when going for a glam manicure. However, this new take by JLo and Tom Bachik has given a totally new spin to the otherwise gloomy shade.

Bachik revealed the products he used to achieve the Sweater Weather manicure, as with most of his manicures. The hero product here is the Aprés Nail’s nail polish in the shade Sweater Weather ($14.99) to create the look with a perfectly glossy finish.

Aprés Gel Couleur in the shade Sweater Weather (Image via apresnail.com)

The gel color offers a highly pigmented, smooth formula that offers a brilliant color payoff. The color takes manicures a step further by providing the perfect application tool along with the perfect shade. Moreover, the application brush is made of PBT fibers with the same dense and compact feel, similar to that of a Japanese nail art brush.

One can create the manicure by following these steps:

Start with proper nail care. Remove any previously applied nail polish and clip the nails if necessary.

File the nails in a squoval shape. However, one can go for an almond or oval shape as well.

Place the hands in a warm bowl of water and soak the cuticles before trimming them. Now, apply a cuticle remover by cutting away thickened skin around the nail and remove excess cuticles and callouses around the nails.

Apply the Aprés Gel Couleur in the abovementioned shade. Remember to apply the nail colour in layers, allowing every layer to dry between coats. One of the easiest tricks is to apply two coats of nail polish followed by a top coat.

Tom Bachik used the Apres Clear Top Coat to seal the manicure with a glossy shine. One of the first products of the brand, the non-wipe glossy top gel coat doesn't chip or turn yellow. It is a $23.17 semi-hard formula that offers durability and strength to the manicures.

Additionally, the celebrity manicurist tagged the tools he used for the nail prep of the Sweater Weather Manicure. He used the Tweezerman X Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set ($29), which consists of all the tools necessary to create the perfect home manicure.

While nail manicure trends revolve around revving up the French manicure or coming up with glam nail trends, the Sweater Weather manicure is different, for it uplifts the simple grey color into a fancy-looking manicure.