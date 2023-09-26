5 best manicures spotted at London Fashion Week SS24

New in the world of manicures featured at the London Fashion Week SS24, the newbies must know that twice a year, the fashion and beauty glitz and glam descends on the four global capitals of fashion for a month-long showcase of the soiree, celebratory collections.

While New York kicks off the fashion month before it crosses the Atlantic, London features a packed schedule that spotlights emerging designers as some of the most creative weeks in the fashion calendar. Amidst all these looks, it is important for designers to present attention to detail with jewelry and manicures.

Core artistic expression is reflected in hair, makeup, and nails, indicating that the manicures spotted at the London Fashion Week this year uplifted the event’s overall aesthetic.

5 best manicures that emulated beauty at the London Fashion Week SS24

1) The Short Masculine Black Mani in Emila Wickstated's collection

Emilia Wickstated’s collection took inspiration from the French Riviera in the 1920s and 1930s, with the makeup reflecting a fresh, beach-like, healthy glow. Luminous skin paired with metallic eyes and sheer nude lips, the nails curated by Sammy McDonald featured a dark-toned, carefree beach culture inspired by the South of France.

Sammy stated that she used OPI’s Black Nail shade, probably the Natural Origin Nail Lacquer in the shade Onyx Skies 9 ($12.49), and OPI’s Alpine Snow ($11.49) to create neat, beautiful French nails.

2) The Bubble Bath Mani with a twist in Euden Choi's collection

Euden Choi’s spring-summer collection for the London Fashion Week SS24 was inspired by female impressionist artist Berthe Morisot’s work of capturing unidealized womanhood with a sense of beauty and lightness. The designer partnered with LANEIGE products to create supple and hydrated makeup looks with pops of color.

To complement the look, nail artist Sammy McDonald created the Bubble Bath Manicure with a twist using OPI’s Baby, Take a Vow ($11.49)- a translucent pink shade and created a dot at the cuticle in white hue using OPI’s Alpine Snow ($11.49). The bubble bath manicure is easy to create at home by layering a sheer pink nail polish over a soft white nail shade.

3) Kohl-inspired manicure featured in Molly Godard’s collection

Featuring tulle and ruffle outfits in the collection, Molly Godard’s collection at the London Fashion Week SS24 comprised of neutral pastel shades and black eyeshadow.

To enhance the appearance of these neutral outfits, manicurist Saffron Godard curated matte black nails for all the models using the Kure Bazaar Clean Primer & Matte Effect (£16.00)- an invisible nail primer that fills all bumps and ridges for a smooth finish. The primer was layered over black nail polish for a matte finish.

4) Gradient Almond Manicure featured on Chet Lo’s runway

Chet Lo struck a beautiful balance between intimacy and power in his London Fashion Week SS24 showcase, creating spikey sweaters and daring cutouts into silky skirts and dresses. His models featured shibari bondage ropes around their arms and chests like armor, indicating the message of beauty, strength, and vulnerability in s*xuality.

Chet Lo’s runway featured gradient almond nails in multiple color palettes crafted by manicurist Brixton Klaws. To create gradient nails at home, choose a white base coat and use a sponge to apply dual colors on the top and bottom. Apply a top coat to seal and glossify the manicure.

5) Classic Gel Mani on the David Koma runway

David Koma’s London Fashion Week SS24 collection featured springtime florals, a celebration of flowers. The designer collaborated with Charlotte Tilbury for makeup and Glossify for nails. The Glossify shades used for the same are Ebony, Naked, Fire, Mojito, and Lollipop.

The runway brought back the classic gel mani that was lost beneath fancy, extravagant nail art, and it just indicates how flawless the classic manicure looks on most outfits. All one has to do is file and buff their nails, apply dual layers of gel nail polish, and seal it with a clear top coat.

The season of SS24 fashion weeks has kept makeup and nail enthusiasts hooked to their social media, checking out the trending looks of the season. These manicures, featured at the London Fashion Week SS24, are simple to recreate and represent beauty effortlessly.