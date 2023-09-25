5 best manicures spotted at New York Fashion Week SS24

New York Fashion Week SS24 was an exciting event, and thanks to the creative runway features and unique beauty looks, one of the best things to come out of it are the amazing manicures. These included bold colors and glossy reds featured at Proenza Schouler, ballet pink shades at Ulla Johnson, and shades of ebony at Rachel Comey.

Models also sported press-ons and nail extensions, taking the maximalist approach to runway manicures. The Blonds took their nail inspiration from icons like David Bowie, Britney Spears, and Cher to create all-bling stiletto tips. Meanwhile, Adeam featured some trompe-l'œil action and applied flares to ballerina-shaped acrylics enabling them to sparkle in real-time. Hence, this listicle showcases the five best manicures spotted at New York Fashion Week SS24.

5 manicures that made everyone swoon at New York Fashion Week SS24

1) Frosted Finish Manicure

Glazed donut manicures are here to stay, even if it's in a subdued iteration with a frosted finish. Sunday Studio created snow-capped, frosty manicures with a subtle muted French backstage at Alice+Olivia. Manicurist Sandy Liang spilled the beans on this frosted mani, for which she used KIKI World Pretty Nail Graffiti ($29) in the shade Pearl to render an ethereal nail look.

To get the look, one must apply two coats of nail polish and randomly place dots of eyelash glue on the nails. Once the glue dries off, making a tacky texture, stick the crystals.

Celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards used KISS Glazed Donut Nails ($12) in the shade Frosted as a canvas on which she created details with real crystals and lace, inspired by designer Patricia Bonaldi’s love for embroidery.

2) The Fine Lines Manicure

The Staud Show at the New York Fashion Week SS24 was witness to neutral nail bases topped with horizontal, chic-looking lines in shades of blue and white. Manicurist at Jason Wu, Choi used the JINSoon Nail Polish ($18) in the shade Absolute Black to create these architectural manis with straight lines and dainty dots.

For this look, one needs is an extra thin stripping brush to ace this manicure. Apply two coats of nude base nail polish. With another colour which must be a darker shade than the base shade, draw precise lines and dots on the nails and seal with a glossy top coat.

3) The Magic Chro-ments Manicure

Just as creative as its name, Prabal Gurung’s runway presented a combination of three manicure trends at once: Unusual French tips, Silver Chrome nails, and Sculptural 3D accent nails. Manicurist Edwards created the manicure with chrome-powdered gel accents in Bare But Better Nails ($10) in the shade Nude Drama.

A similar set of chrome nails was created for the Priscavera show featuring drippy silver stilettos, and chrome sets in purple, silver, and gold, as well as white croc prints. Moreover, the Yukie Beauty team curated silver chrome French tips to complement the metallic fashion looks from the house of Laquan Smith.

4) The Bejewelled and Crystalised Manicure

Naomi Yasuda created one of the most extravagant manicures of the New York Fashion Week SS24 at Luar. These chrome sets featured bejewelled brooch-like flowers.

Juan Alverar also created a crystalized manicure for The Blonds at the New York Fashion Week SS24 featuring misty-coloured, gradient stilettos topped with KISS Nail Art Rhinestones ($9).

5) The Think Pink Manicure

Barbiecore and Balletcore are currently thriving as manicure trends, which was pretty evident at the New York Fashion Week SS24 at Christian Siriano’s 15th Anniversary show. Celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec used Essie Gel Couture ($10) in the shades Polished and Poised and Birthday Girl to create the beautiful dainty pink chrome manicure.

Even Bridgerton-vibe giving Coquette style nails were on display at Mirror Palais featuring chrome manicures in shades of metallic silver and delicate pink.

While the clothes and fashion looks featured at the New York Fashion Week SS24 are exclusive, the abovementioned manicures can be given a try-at-home with one's unique additions and techniques extending the list of trending manis.