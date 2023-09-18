5 best manicures spotted at 2023 VMAs

2023 VMAs featured Doja Cat’s see-through spider-webbed dress to Taylor Swift’s soft grunge look. Among the multiple fashion and makeup looks, celebrities attending the event also sported beautiful manicures ranging from matte black tips to chrome nails.

Currently, the world of nail trends is deep into glazed doughnut nails and micro French tips. However, it's time to switch things up with some of the best nail manicures spotted at the 2023 VMAs. From Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B, here are five of the best manicures featured at this year's VMAs.

Taylor Swift's Gold Glitter Manicure to Nicki Minaj's Bejewelled Mani: 5 trendy 2023 VMA manicures to try

1) Taylor Swift's Gold Glitter Manicure

Taylor Swift's chrome gold manicure for the 2023 VMAs (Image via GETTY)

The Bad Blood singer sported a Versace black maxi dress and completed her look with a shiny manicure on her short nails. Each of the singer’s nails was coloured in a shiny gold chrome shade that coordinated with her gold jewelery.

The secret to getting this chrome gold manicure is to file the nails and prep them with a layer of base coat. Reach out for a chrome powder like Chanel Le Vernis ($32) in the shade Phenix or OPI Sleigh Bells Bing ($9). Once the chrome coat is dry, finish the manicure with your choice of top coat and add nail oil to make it last.

2) Selena Gomez’s Golden Glaze Manicure

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are known to be best of friends, and while they were seen cheering for each other during the VMAs, their choice of manicures is a testament to their friendship and similarity. Selena Gomez looked beautiful in a red Oscar de la Renta dress, which was complemented with a golden glaze manicure by Tom Bachik.

The celebrity nail artist applied nail extension tips and shaped them into a tapered square shape and then applied the PLA Gel Polish in the shade Chai and Chai Again ($12.50). To add the ‘golden glaze,’ Bachik used a golden glaze iridescent and finished with PLA’s No Wipe Top Coat ($11.50) for the perfect shine.

3) Cardi B's Silver Chrome Manicure

Expand Tweet

Dressed in a Dilara Findikogula ensemble made out of hundreds of dark silver hair pins and clips, Cardi B made a statement with her chrome nails as well. Manicurist Jenny Bui used the Aprés Nail Gel-X Tips in Square Extra Long shape($16.99) and applied the Aprés Gel Couleur in the shade Birnam Wood ($15).

Once the base coat dried, Jenny used a chrome powder and sealed it with a top coat. One can also use their favourite metallic eyeshadow and swap it for a chrome powder to experiment a bit.

4) Nicki Minaj's Bejewelled Pink Nails

Dressed in an all-pink Dolce and Gabbana ensemble with a diamond tennis bracelet and floral earrings, Nicki Minaj went for a through-and-through pink look from head to toe at the 2023 VMA, including her pink eye shadow and extra-long pink bejewelled nails.

The easiest way to ace this manicure at home is to paint the nails in a neutral shade of pink like the Essie Nail Polish in the shade Fiji ($10) or OPI’s Baby Take a Vow ($12). Use rhinestones around the nail bed to showcase the nail polish and the bling.

5) Megan Thee Stallion's Snakeskin French Manicure

Expand Tweet

Megan Thee Stallion hit the 2023 VMA red carpet in a strapless black mesh gown with slicked-back hair. However, it was her detailed and unique jelly nails that took the internet by storm.

The Savage singer's nail artist, Coca Michelle, encapsulated a unique snake-print fabric within her nails. Coca revealed on her Instagram stories that her inspiration for the manicure came from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer Plumper ($26) in the shade Lemon Lava. In addition, the manicurist shared the exact snake-skin fabric used to create this unique manicure.

2023 VMAs featured an array of unique and amazing beauty looks, making it a visual treat for nail and makeup enthusiasts. One can only wonder what these celebrities will come up with next, given these manicures are out of the box.