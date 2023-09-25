5 best Beauty looks from New York Fashion Week SS24

New York Fashion Week SS24 has always been the best time of the year for designers, creative, and industry leaders to showcase their work. New York Fashion Week SS24 brings out talented designers from all years of trendy hard work.

Many makeup artists, hairstylists, and nail artists try to collaborate with these leaders to generate beauty art that would present them to be the best of all. This beauty look for New York Fashion Week SS24 has surfaced all over by making its grand debut on the runway.

With the astonishing work of talented team members and models, the brands achieved these effortless, beautiful looks, as seen on New York Fashion Week SS24. To simplify it, we have noted some of the 5 best inspiring Beauty Looks spotted on New York Fashion Week SS24. Not only this but the products the artists use to create the effortless look are also mentioned below.

LoveShackFancy to Mansur Gavriel: 5 Inspiring Beauty Looks from New York Fashion Week SS24

1) Chocolate Souffle Makeup at Retrofete

The makeup beauty looks by Retrofete took place in New York Fashion Week SS24 and called the chocolate souffle as her makeup inspired a more bronzer shade look. This is because the makeup artists used Too Faced Bronzer and Brown Mascara.

The bronzer comes with a strong essence of chocolate-infused formula. To achieve this makeup look like Retrofete, it needs almost everything in brown shade.

The Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer ($36) and Too Faced Better Than S*x Volumizing Mascara in Chocolate Brown ($29) are available on Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and other beauty retailers.

2) Pretty Pinks at LoveShackFancy

The Loveshackfancy presentation, which took place in the New York Fashion Week SS24, was called the Pretty Pinks. The artist addressed all pink vibes, from matching outfits to earrings and hair accessories.

The lip and eye area focused entirely on the pink hue concept. Bobbi Brown's lipstick and cheek tints were used on models. A super nice and high child-like flush and a natural sheen look on the face gave super graceful and innocent vibes.

The makeup products used were Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge For Lips And Cheeks ($36) and Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint ($36), available on Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and other beauty retailers.

3) Pops of Color at Mansur Gavriel

The entire concept of Mansur Gavriel for the New York Fashion Week SS24 was to brighten and poppen up the eyelids of the models. The makeup look was done in collaboration with the global creative director of Addiction Tokyo.

The look offered a shimmery, feminine makeup dominating the season's beauty trends. Many other designers applied the bold pop of color idea to this fashion week, and Mansur Gavriel was one of them.

These vibrant washes of colors were created only after using Addiction Tokyo's the Eyeshadow in dark saffron ($20) and Addiction Tokyo's the Glow Stick ($30) sold only through their official website.

4) Monochromatic Makeup at 3.1 Philip Lim

This season, New York Fashion Week also showcased the inspiring work of Philip Lim, which was no exception an utter supreme glam look followed in all of their models. The designer partnered with 'Into You,' a trendy brand in Japan, China, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

The entire makeup team of Philip Lim used multi-purpose lip products to create subtle monochromatic looks that carried a uniform look over their eyes, cheeks, and lips. The hairstyle was super simple and sleek.

They used Kevin Murphy Motion Lotion ($35) and Into You, Light Long-Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick ($15) sold on their official website.

5) Brown Lips at Rachel Comey

To achieve this makeup look, the team makeup artists of Rachel Comey made sure to offer their best by going with Brown Lips for their appearance in New York Fashion Week SS24.

This beauty look was inspired by Estee Lauder's global makeup artist, who named it a new statement lip. To create this effortless beauty look, team artists of Rachel Comey used Estee Lauder beauty products.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Matte Lipstick in the shade Sultry ($36) and Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Flawless Wear Concealer ($32) are available on Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and other beauty retailers.

New York Fashion Week SS24 showcased an array of inspiring beauty looks, from the Chocolate Souffle Makeup at Retrofete to Brown Lips at Rachel Comey. These stunning beauty concepts featured various products to achieve their unique styles, offering a glimpse into the creative world of fashion and beauty. The event once again highlighted the incredible talent and artistry of beauty brands in the industry.