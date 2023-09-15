5 best makeup looks spotted in 2023 VMAs

The 2023 VMA red carpet stands witness to multiple outstanding fashion and makeup looks, be it Naomi Campbell’s glitter lips in 2016 or Lady Gaga’s meat dress. This year’s VMAs featured stars arriving in their best beauty looks, from spider lashes and body glitter to red chrome nails.

While Megan The Stallion and Flo Milli brought back 90s beauty trends like intricate updos and glossy brown lips to the 2023 VMAs, Taylor Swift and Dixie D’Amelio featured subtle yet dramatic eyeliner looks. From Selena Gomez to Doja Cat, are some of the best makeup looks from 2023 VMAs.

Nicki Minaj’s All-Pink Look and 4 other best makeup looks from the 2023 VMAs red carpet

1) Selena Gomez's Moody Espresso makeup

Selena Gomez received three nominations for her collaborative song with Rema, Calm Down, but her designer Oscar de la Renta halter red gown with leaf motifs and makeup stole the spotlight. Manicurist Tom Bachik worked his magic with a golden glaze fire manicure, and her makeup by Hung Vanngo featured an espresso makeup look using Rare Beauty products.

The products used for creating her raved makeup look include Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush in the shade Worth ($23), Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade Humble ($20), and True to Myself Eyeshadow Palette ($29).

2) Taylor Swift's Subtle Grunge Look

It’s Taylor Swift’s world, and all the Swifties (her fandom name) are just living in it. Arriving in her subtle yet stylish look, the Blank Space singer wore her classic bangs and waves in a messy French Twist, complementing her 80’s inspired dress.

Taylor’s makeup was a simple glam with stark black eyeshadow and dramatic cat eye with a nude glossy pink lip. Completing the look was her golden manicure paired with mirrored and gold jewelery.

3) Nicki Minaj’s All-Pink Look

Taking the OG Barbie-core look for a spin, Nicki Minaj appeared in an all-pink bridal look, donning a satin corset with a lace skirt. Peering through the Anaconda singer’s veil was a bright pink cut crease eye makeup paired with a dramatic black wing and pink glitter on the lids.

Nicki paired her heavy, pink eye makeup with bright pink lips and cheeks. Her look also featured a classic French manicure with a baby pink base with a twist of gem-encrusted nail tips.

4) Megan Thee Stallion's Two-Toned Black Look

Looking striking in a sheer black Brandon Blackwood gown paired with diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a diamond choker, Megan Thee Stallion’s makeup artist, Lauren Elise Child, created her stunning look using all Revlon products.

Megan’s two-toned glossy brown lip, an elongated, smokey eye, and subtle golden eyeshadow grabbed everyone’s attention. She wore long, lipstick-shaped nails on which her nail artist, Coca Michelle, encapsulated a beige snake print fabric on her sheer nails. Keeping the look towards 90s glam, the Savage singer opted for a slicked-back hairstyle, shaping her baby hair for enhancement.

5) Doja Cat’s Frosted Look

Queen of quirky looks, Doja Cat arrived at the 2023 VMAs sporting a custom white Monse spiderweb dress with spider lashes, and a frosted white eye look embezzled with rhinestones.

For her hairstyle, she sported an icy blonde buzz cut complementing her blonde brows. Completing the look with an earthy brown lip gloss and amber jelly nails using Aprés Nail products, the Kiss Me More artist won the Best Art Direction for Attention.

2023 VMAs witnessed an array of unique makeup looks and manicures, inspiring beauty enthusiasts to create their versions of the same. Most of the abovementioned looks can be toned down and worn with multiple outfits, or one can just go the extra mile and ace these as it is.