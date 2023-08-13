Where to get Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint? Price, formulation, and more details explored

Bobbi Brown recently launched Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint, the newest addition to their Vitamin Enriched family. The beauty brand's Face Base was one of the very first skincare-infused makeup products in the beauty industry, starting the ongoing trend of skincare-makeup hybrids.

Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint follows the same philosophy, as the makeup product places skin health before complexion correction, coming with a mix of skin-loving ingredients that are highly beneficial for the skin in the long term. The skin tint also boasts SPF 15 sun coverage, protecting the skin from UVA and UVB rays.

The beauty brand claims the product provides the skin with "just-right coverage," leaving one with a beautiful, fresh-faced look. The skin tint doesn't provide heavy coverage, letting your natural beauty shine through, making it perfect for natural and 'no-makeup' makeup looks.

Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint is available on the Bobbi Brown website, retailing for $45. It is available in 18 different shades, with its sheer coverage naturally adapting to a wide range of skin tones.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint has an ultra-hydrating formula that provides the skin with a natural-looking coverage

A 2-in-1 skin complexion product, Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint nourishes the skin while also giving it a natural, flawless look. The multitasking tint has a beautiful sheer coverage that corrects your complexion without hiding your natural beauty. The tint can keep the skin well-moisturized for up to 12 hours and doesn't oxidize throughout the day.

The Bobbi Brown skin tint also comes with SPF 15. While one can't use it in place of their sunscreen, it can provide added protection from harmful UV rays while providing the skin with subtle coverage.

The skincare-infused makeup product uses Pigment-Flex Technology to provide the skin with sheer coverage with specially coated pigments. It seamlessly melts into the skin, giving it a 'second skin' look that can easily adjust to a wide range of skin tones. The flexible shades ensure there is something for everyone, regardless of their skin tone and undertone.

Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint uses a blend of vitamins B, C, and E to deeply nourish the skin. Vitamin C helps brighten the skin, thus helping with the appearance of hyperpigmentation over long-term usage. Whereas the vitamin E complex infusion defends the skin from environmental aggressors, helping fight free radical damage.

Bobbi Brown's skin tint is also infused with pro-vitamin D and cactus flower, which help strengthen the skin barrier and maintain its natural moisture levels. Hyaluronic acid and shea butter deeply hydrate and moisturize the skin, ensuring one is left with soft and smooth skin.

The beauty product follows a skin-first philosophy, thus heavily focusing on skin health while providing the benefits of makeup. Along with that, the energizing scents of grapefruit and geranium have a therapeutic effect as they uplift one's senses.

For the ultimate sensorial experience, use your fingers to apply Bobbi Brown skin tint and enjoy the luxurious formula glide on your skin as the warmth of your fingers melts it into your skin.

If you enjoy natural and subtle makeup looks, this is the perfect product. One can grab Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint from the Bobbi Brown website for $45 only, which is available in 18 flexible shades.