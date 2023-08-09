Where to get Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick? Release date, price, formula and more details explored

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty recently announced their newest product, a super creamy foundation stick that will provide the skin with a natural-looking finish. Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick has a creamy skin tint formula, providing the skin with light-medium coverage with a soft focus effect.

As is usually the case with Rihanna's beauty brand, the product will be available in an extensive shade range, offering something for every skin tone.

The skin tint stick is reminiscent of the balm stick that is currently trending in the K-beauty industry, albeit without the tint as the balm stick's main purpose is skin hydration.

The best part about the foundation stick is that it is beginner-friendly, making it hard for anybody to botch up the application.

The stick applicator allows one to apply it directly on the skin and the creamy formula can be blended in using the fingers as well, making it a great product to carry in your handbag, whether it be for work or vacation.

Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick will be available on the Fenty Beauty website starting August 11, 2023.

The stick will be retailing for $35 each, with each stick coming with 1.08 fl oz worth of the product.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick provides a skin-like coverage that effortlessly blends into the skin

Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick is a complexion product that falls under the light coverage category, feeling super lightweight on the skin and leaving behind a skin-like finish. The creamy formula is comfortable to wear over longer periods, not leaving the skin dry and stretchy when worn over the course of a day.

The smooth texture of Fenty Beauty's new tint stick blurs out any imperfection, giving the skin an instant soft focus look. The longwear formula is crease-proof, which will ensure your skin looks dewy and well-hydrated, gliding on seamlessly to avoid any tugging or pulling.

Although the product is creamy, the formula doesn't transfer or fade away, melting into the skin for a second-skin effect. Fenty Beauty's foundation stick is easy to use, requiring no makeup tools for application to make it effortless to use while one is on the go.

The formula is infused with murumuru butter, which provides the skin with hydration throughout the day, leaving it glowy and plump. Fenty Beauty's unique QuickBlur complex offers the product with its blurring effect, delivering smooth and flawless skin with every use.

Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick also uses sodium hyaluronate for deep hydration and color true pigments to help prevent oxidation throughout the day, which tends to ruin the makeup look.

Rihanna's beauty brand has been making active efforts to be as environmentally friendly as possible, thus coming up with 100% recyclable packaging for the Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick.

Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick will be dropping on the Fenty Beauty website on August 11, 2023. Fenty Beauty's tint stick will be retailing for $35 and will be available in popular beauty retailers like Ulta Beauty and Sephora in a few weeks' time.