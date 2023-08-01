Where to get the new shades of Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush? Price, shades and more explored

Fenty Beauty, a makeup brand owned by Rihanna, recently launched five new shades of Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush which are perfect for Summer 2023. The cream blush is one of the best-selling products of the beauty brand, highly recommended by beauty enthusiasts and experts alike.

Rihanna's brand has changed the game in the beauty industry, introducing an extensive shade range for her complexion products to make them more inclusive. Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush is one of the best blushers for darker skin tones, and the new shade Raisin Standardz is perfect to add a hint of color to the cheeks.

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush is a super lightweight creamy blusher that flawlessly blends in for a seamless makeup look. It provides a beautiful sheer wash of color to the cheeks and is sweat-resistant as well, making it perfect for hot and humid days.

The five new shades of the cream blush are already available on the Fenty Beauty website, retailing for $24 like the rest of the shades. Fenty Beauty cream blush's new shades are also available on the Sephora and Ulta Beauty websites, although Pinky Promise is yet to be available at Sephora.

Fenty Beauty cream blush has a weightless formula that makes it comfortable to wear over longer periods. The cream blush beautifully melts into the skin, leaving one with a second-skin effect that is natural and flattering. As Rihanna always does, the blusher's shade range is highly inclusive, offering something for every skin tone.

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush doesn't leave behind a greasy feel, which makes it suitable for individuals with oily and combination skin types as well. Previously available in nine sheer shades, the beauty brand has introduced five gorgeous hues that will be perfect to rock over the summer.

RiRi is an iconic tint that takes inspiration from Rihanna herself, coming in a soft rosy mauve that is perfect for nude makeup looks.

Pinky Promise is a beautiful soft peachy pink that is perfect for individuals with warm undertones. The shade incorporates a touch of shimmer to give the cheeks an effortless glow.

Peach Face is a universal shade of soft peach that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Raisin Standardz takes its inspiration from Blackberry, offering a soft wine tint that looks gorgeous on darker skin tones.

Big Melons has a stunning soft coral hue that is best suited for individuals with warm undertones.

The names are fun and quirky, which is a signature element of the beauty brand. The new shades provide a pop of color to the cheeks that will have one looking fresh and sunkissed. Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush is beginner-friendly and fuss-free, making it a must-have product for everyone regardless of whether they enjoy natural or full glam makeup looks.

The sweat and water-resistant qualities of the cream blusher make it perfect for summer, with its non-sticky formula being an added benefit if one is in a hot and humid environment. Fenty Beauty blusher blends in effortlessly without disturbing the makeup underneath, making it perfect for quick touch-ups.

Along with the new shades, Fenty Beauty has also brought back their cream blush in Drama Clas$$. The soft violet shade was highly requested by fans, thus being brought back by popular demand. All six shades are available on the Fenty Beauty website for $24, with Drama Cla$$ being exclusive to the beauty brand's website as of now.