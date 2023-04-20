What is Brie Larson's elaborate skincare and makeup routine? The Marvels star swears by Fenty Beauty blotting paper

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson recently shared her extensive beauty routine in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. While the American actress keeps her makeup routine super simple, she has a detailed skincare regime.

With busy filming schedules and heavy workout routines, the actress constantly looks for products that can help her with her complexion, like the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper. In the video, she said,

"I’ve always had a skincare routine."

In the Vogue video, the Marvels star pointed out that her skincare routine is forever evolving according to her skin's needs. She tries to keep her beauty routine minimal to let her skin breathe on her off days, which is why she does the bare minimum for her makeup routine.

Brie Larson's skincare routine is heavy on hydration with serums and moisturizers

Brie Larson started her skincare routine by cleansing her skin thoroughly with Retrouvé Luminous Cleansing Elixir. The hydrating cleanser deeply nourishes the skin, leaving it soft and supple. The product retails for $75 on the brand's website.

The Room actress then went in with undereye patches by Joanna Vargas before giving herself a massage with an ice roller. Ice rollers visibly depuff the skin, giving one a snatched look. It is also therapeutic, as the roller has a cooling sensation and helps relieve any skin irritation.

After a good cleanse, hydrating the skin is crucial for a healthy skin barrier. Brie Larson went in with the Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Serum, which retails for $75 on the brand's website.

She then used their AQ Lotion and Liposome Advanced Repair Eye Serum, which together provide her skin with all the hydration it could need. She topped it all off with de Mamiel Moisturizer to lock in all the goodness from her serums.

The last step in her skincare routine is the Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla. It retails for $14 on the brand's website. The product has a delicious scent to it and provides intense moisturization.

The Marvels star likes to keep her makeup routine simple and quick

Brie Larson stated in the video that she keeps her makeup routine quite minimal on her off days. It allows her skin to breathe and serves as a break from the heavy makeup she has to use on her shoot days.

She used the Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15 for very light coverage. The product is available in eight different shades and retails for $84. The three-in-one formula has a smoothing effect on the skin and acts as a skin perfector. With the goodness of thyme and butterfly bush, it provides antioxidant benefits to the skin.

She followed it up with Westman Atelier's Baby Cheeks Blush Stick. It comes in seven different shades and retails for $48. The product has skin-loving ingredients like jojoba oil, vitamin E, and Berryflux Vita extracts. The stick gives the cheeks a natural-looking flush that can elevate any makeup look. This multipurpose product can be used on the cheeks and lips for a beautiful monochromatic makeup look.

For eye makeup, Brie Larson used Decorté Eye Glow Gem, which is available in 28 gorgeous shades. It retails for $27 on the brand's website and provides a glowy finish to the lids. She finished off her eye makeup look with a swipe of Decorté Luxscara Long Lengthening Mascara and the Glossier Boy Brow to tame the brows.

While using a tinted moisturizer, it is common to go a little heavy handed when trying to achieve good coverage. This is where the Captain Marvel star brings in blotting paper. She used the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper, which retails for $16 on the brand's website.

For her lips, Brie Larson used the Decorté Liquid Dewy Rouge Lip Color, which gave her lips a beautiful glossy finish. She finished her extensive beauty routine by applying the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil, which gave her a dewy glow throughout her body.

