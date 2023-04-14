What is Jihyo of TWICE's daily nighttime skincare routine?

If one wants K-pop idol Jihyo's flawless glass-like skin, her skincare routine is simple and easy to customize to fit their skin's needs. Incorporating a seven-step routine, the TWICE member focusses on cleansing her skin thoroughly before going in with any other skincare product.

In an interview with Allure, the K-pop idol touched upon her nighttime regime. The singer stated that she keeps her morning and nighttime routines the same, but skips the cleansing steps and simply splashes her face with some water when she is getting ready for the day.

A good nighttime routine starts with thorough cleansing, which is why Jihyo incorporates three different cleansers to get the job done. When one has to use makeup on a regular basis like the MOONLIGHT SUNRISE singer, cleansing the skin properly ensures blemish-free skin.

Jihyo swears by a three-step cleansing routine for her flawless skin

1) Eye makeup remover

When one has waterproof mascara and heavy eye makeup on, a water-based cleanser alone does not get the job done. Jihyo uses an eye makeup remover to help remove her makeup gently without irritating her skin.

The skin around one's eye is the most delicate and prone to wrinkles and fine lines. So being extra careful to be gentle around that area is key to preventing potential premature crow's feet and under-eye fine lines.

If one is using waterproof liquid lipstick for their look, then this step can be used to remove that as well. Instead of a simple eye makeup remover, one can go in with an eye and lip makeup remover, which will remove all the stubborn makeup products flawlessly.

2) Cleansing milk

K-beauty puts a heavy emphasis on double cleansing, thus Jihyo goes in with a cleansing milk before using a face wash. The SET ME FREE singer finds cleansing milk to be gentler, compared to cleansing oils and balms for her skin.

She applies cleansing milk while her skin is still dry, making sure to massage it in. This helps break down all the makeup and grime from that day. This step helps remove makeup from deep within the pores, ensuring one goes to bed with clean skin to prevent breakouts.

3) Water-based cleanser

A water-based cleanser is the final step in Jihyo's cleansing routine. This product not only helps remove any oil residue, it also washes away all the leftover makeup that the cleansing milk has melted away.

If one has dry skin, going in with a hydrating cleanser will ensure your skin retains its natural oils and does not feel overly dry after cleansing. Individuals with oily skin can go in with a gel-based or foam cleanser, as they help remove excess oil from the face.

4) Toner

Nothing beats a classic C-T-M routine. Toner is essential to bring back hydration to the skin after it has been thoroughly cleansed. It also helps balance the pH levels of the skin, keeping the skin barrier at its best.

This is a great step to incorporate gentle exfoliation and one can use a toner with AHA, BHA or PHA to gently do so. Being more diluted than a serum, individuals with sensitive skin can also use this technique to chemically exfoliate their skin without the risk of skin irritation.

5) Essence

Essences are thicker than toner and thinner than serums, and the secret behind the stunning glow the TWICE member has. Essences deeply hydrate the skin and deliver active ingredients to boost natural moisture levels, resulting in plump bouncy skin.

Individuals with dehydrated skin will especially benefit from incorporating this product into their skincare routine, as it will help keep the skin well-hydrated. It will also soothe any irritation or redness caused due to the low water content of the skin, which is the root cause of dehydrated skin.

6) Moisturizer

Jihyo uses a moisturizer after all the hydrating products to lock in all the goodness. Hydrating skincare products tend to evaporate when one doesn't follow up with a moisturizer, so to reap maximum benefits, the latter needs to be incorporated into the skincare routine.

A retinol-based moisturizer is a great addition to the nighttime skincare regime, as it will moisturize the skin and help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. While working on repairing the skin barrier, a moisturizing cream with ceramides will be better for the skin, as retinol can further aggravate skin irritation.

7) Facial oil

Facial oils are not a must-have for everyone. Individuals with oily skin don't necessarily need facial oil, especially when the climate is humid and hot. However, it helps seal all the hydration and moisture and is a great addition to the winter skincare routine.

Jihyo uses facial oil only at night and skips this step altogether in the morning when she is out and about. At nighttime, the oil ensures the skin does not dry out due to transepidermal water loss while one is sleeping. It further ensures that one wakes up to plump, dewy skin the next morning.

