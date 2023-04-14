What is Tiffany Young's nighttime skincare routine? Singer swears by Lancôme, La Mer and Laneige for her flawless skin

Tiffany Young has gorgeous cloud-like skin and the Magnetic Moon singer has a detailed nighttime skincare routine to help her maintain that. In an Allure interview, the singer spoke in-depth about her skincare regime and even specified the products she relies on for her flawless skin.

In the interview, the Teach You singer stated,

"Also, I’m very aware of my skin condition, so I [choose] masks for specific needs."

She talked about how she adjusts her skincare according to what her skin needs at a given time. Dr. Jart and Innisfree are some of her favorite brands to rely on when her skin is not in its best condition.

Tiffany Young relies on a 7-step skincare routine for her glowing skin

1) Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover

The eye makeup remover used by Tiffany Young helps one remove makeup without much effort. The product's bi-phase formula helps melt down even waterproof makeup.

Additionally, the remover is gentle enough to be used by individuals with sensitive skin. The formula effortlessly removes makeup, ensuring one doesn't have to rub around the delicate undereye area.

The eye makeup remover retails for $75 on the Lancôme website.

2) La Mer The Cleansing Oil

Tiffany Young uses La Mer's cleansing oil for her double cleanse. It is a detoxifying cleanser with an infusion of marine ingredients that the beauty brand is well-known for. The cleansing oil emulsifies into a smooth milky texture when one adds water to it. Thanks to its skin-purifying effect, it leaves the skin hydrated and plump.

The cleansing oil retails for $149.99 on Amazon.

3) MAC Lightful C + Coral Grass Vitamin C Cleanser

The cleanser used by Tiffany Young has a luxurious foamy texture and thoroughly cleanses the skin. The product is infused with coral grass and super-duo-charged water to provide nourishment to the skin. Vitamin C helps brighten the skin from within, giving one a blemish-free complexion.

The cleanser retails for $30 on the Belk website.

4) La Mer The Replenishing Oil Exfoliator

Tiffany Young's choice of exfoliator is a detoxifying emulsion with the goodness of marine oils and pearl powders. It exfoliates the skin while keeping it well-hydrated. It has an innovative gel-to-oil formula that removes any traces of makeup and dead skin cells with the help of sugar and sea salt crystals.

The exfoliator retails for $135 on the La Mer website.

5) Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set

Tiffany Young uses masks from Dr. Jart and Innisfree, and gets Hydrafacial done when she has time for in-office treatment. However, when her skin needs some TLC and she has no time to spare for a facial, she opts for this all-in-one facial kit.

It is a kit that promises professional-level skin treatment in the comfort of one's home. The kit uses the goodness of Octolift to have a firming effect on the skin. It leaves one with smooth skin that is evenly toned for a healthy, radiant glow.

The facial set retails for $110 on the Hanacure website.

6) Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Laneige's sleeping mask is a cult-favorite, so it's no surprise Tiffany Young opts for it when she needs deep hydration. The mask has a gel-based texture that helps brighten the skin overnight.

The product is infused with a probiotic-derived complex that provides the skin with a gorgeous glow. Fermented green tea extract helps remove dead skin cells to provide one with smoother looking skin.

The mask retails for $32 on the Laneige website.

7) Fresh Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy

Tiffany Young swears by this lip treatment for her plump lips. It is a deeply hydrating lip serum that visibly plumps the lips and helps with the appearance of fine lines. It also defines the lip contour for fuller-looking youthful lips.

The lip serum retails for $31 on the Fresh website.

