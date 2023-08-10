What is Too Faced Polite Society? Everything we know so far about beauty brand’s new initiative

Too Faced Polite Society is an emerging beauty brand that will be launched on August 27, 2023. The Polite Society is founded by the creators of Too Faced Cosmetics, Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson. The brand launched its first teaser campaign poster on Instagram recently. It said that the brand is set to offer clean, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free beauty products that won't disappoint its customers.

The brand's founders have previously raised money for animal rescues and have even created a lipstick package inspired by their pup Clover. This was done in collaboration with Belinda Carlisle.

Blandino and Johnson's new company is headquartered in Orange County. Blandino spoke to WWD's Beauty Inc about his vision of the Polite Society and said that he never looked at the numbers and he doesn't "want to be basic." He added that he didn't want "just be another" brand as he wanted everyone to not like it but to have some people who absolutely love it.

Polite Society is officially ready to launch inside Ulta Beauty’s 750 stores by the end of August, following Ulta's Conscious Beauty standards. This is the second brand to launch from Toy Box Brands. The founders also launched Diamond Drunk this year, which is a line of non-toxic plant-derived, scented jewelry. The duo even sold out their Too Faced company to Estee Lauder in 2016 with a profit of $1.45 billion and stepped down from it last year.

Too Faced Founder's Latest Venture: Polite Society Unveils Skincare Line Inspired by Clean Approach

Polite Society founders, Jerrod Blandino, and Jeremy Johnson, first met in 1995 while working behind the cosmetics counters of Estée Lauder and Chanel, respectively. They later became business partners and generated Too Faced after two years of discussion. While Jerrod follows a legendary creative vision, and Jeremy follows a strategic business formula.

They also tied the knot soon after as they continued to expand their venture which is growing even today.

Polite Society entirely relies on its clean formulas and adorable packaging and is set to follow the latest glamour and glitz trends of the beauty industry. As mentioned earlier, the brand took to its Instagram account to list out the ingredients that will be banned. These include parabens, phthalates, talc, mineral oils, and others.

However, it is worth noting that having clean formulas doesn't mean having a zero makeup look. Instead, the upcoming brand will have a highly pigmented following toward today's generation's clean beauty.

The brand has decided to recreate its memorable products from Too Faced like the "Better Than S*x Mascara," which was renamed "D*mn Girl." Their blush palette is named "Go Flush Yourself." The packaging also differs significantly from the Too Faced packaging as it's simple and less embellished.

