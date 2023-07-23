MOB takes a sustainable approach for their packaging: 5 best sustainable beauty products explored

Sustainable beauty is a movement that has transpired in the beauty industry and has been gaining traction with multiple brands joining the environmentally-conscious bandwagon.

MOB Beauty, a brand dedicated to "doing beauty better', has launched new biodegradable packaging that doesn't last for a period more than it is intended to. Co-founder of MOB Beauty and former chief chemist at MAC, Victor Casale has created this packaging after three years of research.

The environmentally conscious brand's refills are made with 100% PP or PET, and with 50-100% post-consumer recycled material.

This biodegradable packaging can be recycled or discarded after use and it will turn to dirt since it is made from mono-material fiber pulps. All of MOB's products from their lipsticks to mascara will be available in this updated sustainable packaging.

Five most eco-friendly beauty products

Excessive packaging and plastic pollution form major reasons behind most beauty brands taking a sustainable approach. Consumers have become environmentally conscious and are making informed decisions owing to which several brands have turned to sustainable packaging.

1) Sangre De Fruta Garden of Earthly Delights Shampoo and Conditioner

Sangre De Fruta offers environment-friendly refill pouches for its signature shampoo, conditioner, hand wash, body wash, and hand and body lotion.

Made in small batches from organic botanicals, and Goop-approved, this brand also uses essential oils from off-cuts which are waste from the logging industry of cedar greens in their Garden of Earthly Delights blend.

Garden of Earthly Delights shampoo and conditioner makes hair shiny, smooth, and healthy. It retails for $104 on Goop.

2) La Bouche Rogue Paris La Lumière Highlighter Stick

Ideal for all skin types, the La Bouche Rogue Paris La Lumière Highlighter Stick is a refillable, smoothly gliding highlighter stick that brings instant radiance and an effervescent glow. The sustainable packaging is a paper-encased refill that sculpts facial features with an enhanced glow.

This highlighter can be used as it is or can be placed inside the French brand's signature vegan leather case. This silicone-free, vegan, cruelty-free highlighter retails for $45 on the beauty brand's official website.

3) Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil

The Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil is specially designed to offer both lasting protection and moisture. It harnesses the benefits of Mirsalehi Honey, which is harvested responsibly by collecting only the excess honey and propolis from the bees. Additionally, the lip oil contains Hyaluronic acid to further enhance its moisturizing properties.

The brand uses its proprietary Mirsalehi Bee Garden Oil Blend with natural actives. These ingredients instantly smoothen and plump lips, enhancing the natural color of lips.

Made with 99.5% natural ingredients, this honey-infused lip oil retails for €28 (31.15 $) on Gisou's official website and features sustainable glass packaging manufactured at 100% carbon-neutral powered solar energy.

4) N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Cream

From the French beauty house of Chanel, the N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Cream takes an eco-friendly approach with its bio-based packaging.

The N°1 DE CHANEL line aims at minimizing environmental impact by incorporating sustainably developed formulas containing up to 97% naturally derived ingredients. The bio-based packaging features products in refillable glass containers with a cap made from biocomposite wood by-products and camellia husks.

This environmentally-conscious packaged revitalizing cream retails for $115 on Chanel's official website.

5) SOSHE Beauty G.L.A.M Refillable Mascara

With a mascara that claims to separate and lengthen lashes with a single coat, the SOSHE Beauty G.L.A.M Refillable mascara comes in a refillable case.

This refillable packaging has helped the company reach plastic-negative status. These clean refills include the brush, thereby replacing single-use plastic.

This high-quality mascara retails for $28 on the SOSHE Beauty website.

From shampoo bottles to more, beauty brands are taking a sustainable approach to reducing plastic usage, curating biodegradable packaging, and using clean, natural ingredients to aid this environment-friendly movement.

By incorporating instructions on disposal of the packaging, and introducing repurposable plastic and glass containers, sustainable beauty is gaining positive traction and a positive response from consumers.