When was Hear Me Raw launched? Details explored as it enters the retail market with Fred Segal

Hear Me Raw, with its unique approach to skincare and commitment to clean, sustainable ingredients, is popular among beauty buffs. New ideas and authenticity are paramount in the ever-growing world of clean beauty. As consumers seek to experiment with beauty products that align with their values, this brand emerged to challenge the status quo and redefine the beauty domain.

Hear Me Raw was launched in 2020 by Mike Indursky and his daughter Emma. This cosmetics firm made its retail debut in collaboration with Fred Segal in July 2023, as reported by Fashion Network.

The recent launch at Fred Segal marked a pivotal moment for the brand, propelling it into the mainstream beauty market and solidifying its position as a leader in the clean and eco-friendly beauty movement.

Hear Me Raw launches limited edition products for Fred Segal debut

For its retail debut, Hear me Raw created a limited edition co-branded design with Fred Segal for four of its beauty products: The Brightener, The Detoxifier, The Clarifier, and The Moisturiser. The set comes in red, white, blue, and black recyclable packaging that is both interchangeable and refillable.

In a recent press release, the senior president of merchandising at Fred Segal, Ashley Petrie, spoke about the collaboration:

“It is with great excitement that we announce our partnership with Hear Me Raw, a brand that shares our commitment to conscious living. Together, we proudly present a collection of natural skincare products that embodies our shared vision and elevates our customers' beauty routines.”

The Hydrator with Prickly Pear, The Brightener, The Detoxifier, and The Clarifier, are all priced at $42, with refillable packs worth $28.

Mike Indursky, the founder of Hear Me Raw, also spoke about their sustainable choice of packaging in a recent statement:

"In our industry, 100 billion pieces of packaging materials wind up in landfills every year. It’s both irresponsible and unacceptable. That’s why we chose the refillable packaging system using one common glass jar and lid for every product. And that’s especially important as you can’t take the best from the earth (plant-based ingredients) and pollute the earth at the same time."

The beauty brand's upcoming product is the Good Clean Fungi Gentle Scrubbing Cleansing Balm, set to be launched in autumn. The gel-based exfoliant uses four different hydrating mushroom varieties to eliminate excessive oil. The inspiration for introducing mushrooms reportedly came to Indursky from an article discussing oyster mushrooms' enzymatic capacity for cleansing excess facial oils.

From launch to retail: An overview of Hear Me Raw's growth

In early 2018, former Burt's Bees and Bliss CEO Mike Indursky and his daughter Emma, came together to establish Hear Me Raw, a clean beauty brand empowering consumers to embrace their natural beauty.

After months of intensive research and development, this brand's inaugural product line was launched. It drew inspiration from botanical wonders, and each product was meticulously formulated to harness the power of nature.

Hear Me Raw’s commitment to transparency and sustainability drew the attention of Fred Segal, and the two have now partnered to bring the beauty brand's sustainable revolution to a broader audience, via retail.

About the collaboration, Ashley Petrie also stated:

“At the heart of our brand, Fred Segal has always embraced authenticity and timeless style, and as we evolve, we understand the increasing significance of sustainable beauty and the demand for products that prioritize the well-being of both individuals and the planet."

The brand's success at Fred Segal will pave the way for expansion onto other retail stores and online platforms, allowing them to reach a wider audience and challenge conventional beauty norms.

With international demand growing, the brand has also secured partnerships with select retailers in Europe and Asia.

