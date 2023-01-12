Try Korean Skincare to Get 'That' Glass Skin

Korean skincare is considered the best skincare routine, and many people are taking advantage of it.

The Korean skincare routine focuses on keeping the skin clean and healthy in a way only K-beauty products can do. In this article, we will talk about a simple Korean skincare routine for clear and glass skin.

10-Step Korean Skincare to Get That Kpop Glow

Here's the correct order to apply Korean skincare products:

1) Oil-based cleanser

You will need to use an oil-based cleanser at night. This is a product that’s used to remove makeup and other impurities from the skin, which can clog the pores and cause blemishes.

As it has a thicker consistency than water-based products, this type of cleanser is best suited for evening use, as it’s difficult to rinse off with just water after having been massaged into the skin for a few minutes.

2) Water-based cleanser

Exfoliant helps in removing impurities off the skin. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

Water-based cleansers are the first step of a Korean skincare routine. They gently remove makeup, dirt and oil without stripping the skin of its natural protective barrier.

Use your water-based cleanser twice daily - once in the morning before applying any other skincare products - and then at night before going to sleep.

3) Exfoliant

An exfoliant is a product that removes the top layer of dead skin cells. That can be done chemically (using acids) or physically (using beads, grains, crystals).

It's important to note that not all exfoliants are created equal. Some can be too harsh and damage the skin beyond repair if you're not careful. The Korean method is gentler than most others, as it uses chemical exfoliants instead of physical ones.

Chemical exfoliants use acids to dissolve dead skin cells on their own without the need for vigorous rubbing and scrubbing — that makes them more effective than physical exfoliants but also safer in general, as there's no risk of irritation or redness from using them incorrectly.

4) Toner

Tea tree oil can be used as a toner. (Image via Unsplash/Poko Skincare)

Toner is a necessary part of a Korean skincare routine. It's typically applied after cleansing and helps remove any residue left on the skin from a cleanser. Toners also contain ingredients that help balance out pH levels in the skin, which can prevent acne breakouts or irritation.

Toner should be applied using cotton pads or fingertips and gently swept across the face in upward strokes (don't rub). The best toners contain ingredients like witch hazel extract, tea tree oil, aloe vera gel or cucumber extract, as they have hydrating properties that keep your complexion feeling fresh throughout the day.

5) Essence

Essence is a lightweight liquid used to maintain moisture in the skin. Apply it after you wash your face and before applying a moisturizer. It should not be confused with toner, which has a thicker consistency, as that would cause a lack of moisture in the skin.

Essence is typically applied with a cotton pad or cotton swab, but you can also use fingers if they feel more comfortable. The aim is to get an even application across every part of the face without spending too long doing it (which would cause over-drying).

6) Treatment

Treatments are used to target specific skin concerns. That could be anything from acne, aging, and wrinkles to hyperpigmentation or a dull complexion. Treatment products are formulated to help with these concerns, so keep in mind that not all treatment products are suitable for every skin type.

7) Sheet mask

Face sheets help in keeping your skin hydrated. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Sheet masks are made from cotton or cellulose, and they're soaked in a serum. They're applied to the face for 10-20 minutes and removed, leaving you with glowing skin. The remaining serum is absorbed into the skin and helps boost hydration level.

Try out different brands and types of sheet masks to find one that works for your skin type. Remember that not all products are created equal: some may contain harmful ingredients such as parabens or alcohols. Look out for these on labels so that you know what's in store when trying new Korean skincare products.

8) Eye cream

Eye cream is essential for keeping the eyes looking youthful and bright. It should be applied in the morning and at night before any other skin care products. Apply a small amount to the top of each eye, patting gently till it's absorbed by the skin.

A good eye cream will moisturize, moisturize, and moisturize. It will also last for a long time — eye creams are sometimes used up more quickly than other types of face lotions, as they're applied directly to the sensitive area around the eyes where extra protection is needed from sun damage.

9) Moisturizer

Moisturizer is the last step in a Korean skincare routine. Moisturizer helps keep the skin hydrated and healthy. It also prevents wrinkles, keeps the skin supple and soft, and slows down aging. That's why it's vitally important to use moisturizer every day.

Many people do not know how to use moisturizer properly, though. They think that they're just supposed to apply it on their face after they wash their face with cleanser or soap (or both), but that isn't true.

It doesn't matter if you have oily or dry skin; if you want clear and glassy skin, using a moisturizer correctly is essential.

10) SPF

Applying SPF helps in reducing fine lines and wrinkles. (Image via Pexels / Sora Shimazaki)

SPF, or sun protection factor, is the most important step in your skincare routine. It protects the skin from premature aging and wrinkles caused by sun exposure. UV rays can cause DNA damage, which can lead to cancer and other health problems, so it's important to use sunscreen every day.

Sunscreen should be applied in a thick layer at least 15 minutes before going outside so that it has time to get fully absorbed into the skin (a thin layer will not protect you as well as a thick one).

Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours if you're sweating or swimming frequently or if you're outdoors for an extended periods - even during winter months.

The Korean skincare routine is considered to be the best for clear and glass skin. That's because it aims to improve complexion by using natural, cruelty-free ingredients that have been used for centuries by Koreans.

If you're looking for a way to improve your complexion, why not give a Korean skincare routine a try?

