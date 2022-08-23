6 Essential Oils That Boost Hair Growth

Essential oils have been used for many purposes, such as curing coughs and headaches, improving vitality and energy levels, and even combating toothaches. However, this isn't all. They can help boost the growth of hair as well.

Essential oils are extracted from plants using processes such as distillation and evaporation. They are best known for their aroma, but they also have powerful chemical properties that can be beneficial to one's health.

Due to their efficacy and low risk of side effects, essential oils have been used in alternative, Eastern, and homeopathic medicines for centuries.

Rosemary and 5 Other Essential Oils That Boost Hair Growth

Take a look at these six essential oils that promote hair growth.

1) Cedarwood Essential Oil

Cedarwood essential oil is claimed to stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss by regulating the oil-producing glands on the scalp. It also has antifungal and antibacterial properties, allowing it to treat a variety of conditions that contribute to dandruff or hair loss.

Cedarwood extracts, in addition to lavender and rosemary, have been shown to prevent hair loss in alopecia areata patients.

Combine a few drops of cedarwood essential oil with two tablespoons of your preferred carrier oil. Rinse it out ten minutes after massaging it into your scalp.

2) Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil possesses potent cleaning, antimicrobial, and antibacterial effects. It can be used topically to unclog hair follicles and stimulate hair growth. Because tea tree oil comes in a variety of concentrations, it is critical to follow the manufacturer's instructions.

A 2013 study found that a combination of tea tree oil and minoxidil was more successful at promoting hair growth than minoxidil alone, although additional research is required on the use of tea tree oil alone.

You can incorporate 10 drops of tea tree essential oil into your everyday shampoo or conditioner. Alternately, you may combine 3 drops of essential oil with 2 tablespoons of a carrier oil and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing.

3) Ylang Ylang Essential Oil

Those with oily hair and skin should avoid ylang ylang oil since it might encourage sebum production. Having said that, ylang ylang essential oil is, however, great for those with dry scalps.

Ylang ylang helps improve hair structure and minimize hair breakage since a lack of oil and sebum leads hair to become dry and brittle.

Combine 5 drops of warm ylang-ylang essential oil with 2 tablespoons of oil. Massage it into your scalp, then put a warm cloth around your head. Allow it to soak for thirty minutes before washing it out.

4) Rosemary Essential Oil

Rosemary essential oil is among the best hair growth oils. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties increase blood flow to the scalp, making it an effective hair loss treatment.

Additionally, it soothes scalp itchiness and helps tackle dandruff issues. It also delivers nourishment to the hair follicles, hence strengthening your locks. Moreover, it further provides luster to dull and frizzy hair due to its natural hydrating qualities. In addition to its many other benefits, rosemary essential oil also combats alopecia areata.

Androgenetic alopecia, which typically affects men, is one of the most common causes of baldness and hair thinning. Rosemary essential oil will be a great addition to their self-care routine for the scalp.

5) Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender oil stimulates hair growth. In one animal study, researchers who were aware that lavender oil possesses characteristics that promote cell growth and alleviate stress, discovered that this oil promoted faster hair growth in mice.

It also has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that help to improve the condition of the scalp.

Mix a few drops of lavender oil with three tablespoons of a carrier oil, such as olive or coconut oil, and apply it directly to your scalp. Allow it to sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing and shampooing as usual. This can be done multiple times per week.

6) Thyme Oil

Thyme can stimulate hair growth by stimulating the scalp and actively preventing hair loss. Similarly to cedarwood oil, thyme oil was found to be effective in treating alopecia areata.

Thyme is considerably more potent than other essential oils. Add only two drops of essential oil to two tablespoons of carrier oil before applying to the scalp. Leave it on for approximately 10 minutes, then rinse.

Takeaway

Essential oils are an important component of any hair care routine and can help you improve the health of your hair while posing little risk of side effects and at a reasonable cost. They are also user-friendly.

Mixing it with a carrier oil or shampoo and applying it regularly to the scalp will promote hair quality, strength, and lustre for many people. Hence, be sure to include these essential oils in your regular hair care routine.

