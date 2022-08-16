7 Benefits of Spinach for Skin and Hair

Spinach, whether you love it or hate it, has a myriad of health benefits. This simple vegetable can be a part of anything and everything, from smoothies to pastas, salads, and savoury pancakes. Spinach is a great way to get your RDI of carotenoids. The fibre in this green leafy vegetable will elevate the nutritional profile of your dishes.

The beneficial compounds in spinach help fight oxidative stress, cancerous cell growth (including those that form bones), and promote satiety so you feel full longer after eating it. This may help manage diabetes symptoms if eaten regularly or even just once for breakfast every morning.

Calcium also helps build strong teeth and bones, and lutein and zeaxanthin improve vision and keep our eyes healthy by making night vision better. Eating spinach regularly can supplement your body with these essential nutrients.

Benefits of Spinach for Skin and Hair

Spinach has a lot of healthy plant compounds that can keep your skin and hair healthy. This leafy green is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and is a common part of many diets around the world.

Let’s look at some of the health benefits that this miraculous leafy vegetable offers, especially for skin and hair health.

1) Remedy for Acne

Consuming spinach is a good way to get rid of acne breakouts. You can either make a topical face mask out of the leafy green, or simply include it in your daily diet.

To prepare the face mask:

Break up a few spinach leaves and blend them with a little water. You will obtain a fine paste. Apply this paste to your acne prone skin and let it dry. After 30 minutes, wash off with regular water. The mask will help get rid of dirt, oil, and other impurities in your pores.

Drinking spinach juice is also highly beneficial for your skin. The high levels of antioxidants in the juice will give your body a boost of nutrients. For best results, drink it early in the morning before having anything else. Regular consumption can make your skin healthier and clearer.

To make the juice, mix some spinach leaves with other vegetables like tomato, cucumber, carrot, celery, cabbage, and green onions, blend and strain. You can also have it as a smoothie without straining to preserve the fiber content of all the vegetables.

2) Delays Aging

Free radicals cause premature aging through wrinkles and fine lines. Spinach is full of antioxidants, healthy compounds that act against free radicals. So, whether you use it as a pack or eat it every day, make sure spinach is part of your health and beauty routine. It will definitely make you look younger by taking several years off your face.

3) Brings a Glow to your Skin

Spinach is a great source of vitamin K and folate, both of which are important for getting clear, glowing skin. These nutrients help clear up acne and get rid of its scars and dark spots. Also, the presence of important vitamins and minerals helps soothe skin that is itchy.

4) Protects Skin from UV Rays

Spinach helps protect the skin from UV rays because it contains vitamin B. The sun sends out these rays, which hurt the skin in different ways. They make you age faster, speed up the growth of cancer cells, and make your skin darker. Including spinach in your diet and skincare routine can help reverse the sun damage on your skin.

5) Repairs and Rejuvenates Skin

Spinach is rich in both vitamin A and vitamin C. While vitamin A gives your skin a healthy glow and makes it look bright, vitamin C helps repair damaged skin cells. Getting both these vitamins in the right amount will make you look fresh and young.

6) Stimulates Hair Growth

Spinach is abundant in vitamins and minerals, like vitamin K and vitamin C. Regularly eating spinach will help stimulate hair growth in people who are losing their hair. Iron helps your blood flow better, which makes it easier for the oxygen in your blood to get to your hair follicles. This is important for strong hair follicles and healthy hair growth, as well as for reducing hair loss.

7) Minimize Hair Loss

Iron makes hair follicles stronger by speeding up the way oxygen gets from your blood to your hair. Anemia, which can cause hair loss, is often caused by not having enough iron in your body.

Bananas also have iron, but they aren't as beneficial as spinach. The iron in spinach helps carry oxygen to your hair, and the folates in spinach help your body make red blood cells. All of these things may help prevent/reduce hair fall.

Edited by Ashish Yadav