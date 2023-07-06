Why did Too Faced exit Estée Lauder? Drama explored as the Toy Box Brands' founders launched Diamond Drunk for a new journey

In the world of beauty, few stories capture one’s imagination, quite like the launch of Toy Box Brands and the dramatic exit of Too Faced from Estée Lauder. This sudden departure sparked a dramatic whirlwind as the founders, Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, started their new journey with Toy Box Brands. The brand's first product, scheduled for release this month, is a jewellery cleaner called ‘Diamond Drunk.’

Diamond Drunk is a non-toxic beauty ritual designed for jewellery, as stated by Blandino in one of his recent Instagram bios. In an official announcement made on July 1, 2023, emphasising Diamond Drunk, he said:

On June 30, 2022, Johnson and Blandino resigned from their positions at Too Faced, expressing their desire to embark on this exciting new venture. Jeremy and Jerrod of Toy Box described the brand as a cutting-edge brand lab set to revolutionize the beauty industry. However, all these speculations and rumours left beauty aficionados curious about the driving factors behind this unexpected move.

Too Faced exits Estée Lauder and launches Toy Box Brands: Details uncovered

According to the Toy Box Brands' website, Blandino and Johnson are committed to embracing a "clean" and "eco-friendly" work ethos. Backing the statement, Blandino stated:

“We vow to do better for ourselves, you, animals and our planet without sacrificing performance.”

Blandino recently revealed his engagement to Toy Box Brands, starting on July 1, 2023. Unveiling the inaugural product this month, the brand comes up with a captivating jewellery cleaner named Diamond Drunk. They described this product as a "non-toxic beauty ritual for precious gems" - a must-have in one’s jewellery care.

However, this unexpected exit raised numerous questions and eyebrows among fans and industry insiders. A wave of speculation and intrigue swept across the beauty domain as people became curious about the backstory of the dissolution of Too Faced and the creators’ next big beauty adventure with Toy Box Brands.

1998: The Birth of Too Faced

Too Faced was born out of a shared vision by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, two passionate innovators with a penchant for all things beautiful. Their mission was simple yet bold - to create cruelty-free, high-quality cosmetics, inspire self-expression, and empower individuals globally. With their unique approach, playful spirit, and a touch of whimsy, Too Faced quickly won the hearts of all beauty connoisseurs.

2016: The Estée Lauder era

As success started embracing Too Faced, the brand caught the attention of beauty behemoth Estée Lauder, leading to a partnership that seemed like a "match made in heaven." During that time, they acquired Too Faced for a huge sum of $1.4 billion. Under Estée Lauder’s guidance, Too Faced flourished, expanding its product range and reaching new heights in global recognition. After the takeover, the then Executive Chairman of ELC stated:

“Jerrod and Jeremy started the brand with a simple yet compelling creative concept and transformed it into something truly extraordinary,”

Nonetheless, with growth came several challenges and creative differences that eventually set the stage for unexpected turns.

2016 – 2020: The drama unfolded

Whispers of discord began circulating within the beauty product community, hinting at tensions among the Estée Lauder founders. Rumors swirled about opinion clashes concerning creative direction, product formulation, and the overall brand identity. As the drama unfolded, the founders found themselves at a crossroads, torn between compromising their vision or embarking on the path promising independence and creative freedom.

2021: A new journey begins

With a heavy heart, Too Faced bid farewell to Estée Lauder, leaving behind a legacy of innovation and success. However, this departure was not the end, it began a new chapter for founders Jeremy and Jerrod. Enter Toy Box Brands, their latest venture encompassing a portfolio of beauty and lifestyle products, each with a distinct identity and purpose.

2022 – present: Looking towards the future with Toy Box Brands

With Toy Box Brands, Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson aim to redefine the beauty landscape again. Their vision is to create a collective of state-of-the-art, trend-setting beauty goods that capture consumers' attention and inspire them to embrace their unique selves. From cruelty-free cosmetics to skincare and beyond, Toy Box Brands promises to be a playground of endless possibilities for beauty buffs worldwide.

The enchanting tale of Too Faced exiting Estée Lauder is one of drama, independence, and the pursuit of creative freedom. With the notion of creating a cutting-edge brand lab to revolutionise the beauty industry, Jeremy and Jerrod have embarked on a new beginning with Toy Box Brands.

Some of the new creations of this venture include the Greatest Lashes of All Time mascara, the More Than A Pretty Face skin-caring foundation, and the Big Mouth Plumper. With this brand, their innovativeness and self-expression reign supreme. Reportedly, they further plan to launch two labels every year, totaling 16 brands in the coming 8 to 10 years.

